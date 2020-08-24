Uzbekistan's demand for Turkish furniture plunges amid COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Export of wood and furniture from Turkey to Uzbekistan dropped by 30.88 percent from January through June 2020, having made up $17.9 million, Turkey's Trade Ministry told Trend.

In June 2020, the export of wood and furniture from Turkey to Uzbekistan decreased by 29.05 percent compared to June 2019 and amounted to $3.5 million.

The export of wood and furniture from Turkey to the foreign markets decreased by 5.2 percent from January through June 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, and amounted to $2.5 billion.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s export of wood and furniture for the reporting period made up 3.3 percent of the country's total export.

In June 2020, Turkey exported wood and furniture worth $459.8 million to the world markets, which is 32.3 percent more compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry said.

Turkey's export of wood and furniture in June 2020 amounted to 3.4 percent of the country's total export.

Over the past 12 months (from June 2019 through June 2020), Turkey exported wood and furniture worth $5.4 billion abroad.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu