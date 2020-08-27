Israeli investors interested in Georgia's agricultural sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Chairman of the Committee on Agrarian Issues of Georgia Otar Danelia met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel to Georgia Ran Gidor, Trend reports via Georgian media.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the bilateral Georgian-Israeli relations and discussed issues related to improving the investment environment.

The main focus was on ongoing agricultural projects and the growing interest of Israelis in participating in these projects.

It was noted that Israeli investors are showing interest in the regions of Georgia.

Danelia and Gidor agreed on areas for further cooperation and active communication.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356