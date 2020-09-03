Private sector to play important role in using e-government in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Public-private partnership is essential to expand innovative applications in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, Ulvi Mehdiyev said.

Mehdiyev made the remarks at the meeting with heads of the technology companies belonging to the Azerbaijan Innovations Export Consortium (AZINNEX), Trend reports.

"The private sector will play an important role in the widespread use of e-government and the development of the innovative economy in the country," the chairman added.

As a result, a decision was made to regularly hold such meetings between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations and AZINNEX.

"The companies that are part of AZINNEX, created on the initiative of the State Agency, export their innovative products and services to more than 20 countries," the chairman said.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed in Baku on July 7, 2017, among 10 specialized companies in the field of innovations within the creation of AZINNEX.

---

