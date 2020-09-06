Georgian Lagazi wine cellar plans to put dried fruit on market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Lagazi Wine Cellar, which produces natural Qvevri wine, plans to put dried fruit on the market, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"We've already started working on the project; in September, we will have dried fruit, which will be sold under the brand Lagazi. USAID helps us and with this support, we implement the project within the framework of agritourism development," stated Shota Lagazidze, founder of the company.

The fruits will be dried in a modernized bakery, he added.

"We also cultivate wheat. We are making a mill, where we'll grind down grain and bake the bread. Austrian Development Fund is helping us to implement the project. The investment value of the project is 35,000 lari [$11,420]. We will set up a special place to treat guests by the end of September. In spite of the number of tourists reduced during pandemic which led to the decrease of our income by 50 percent, we still continue to develop our complex," noted Lagazidze.

Lagazi is located in the village of Zemo Alvani. Visitors of a wine cellar can taste natural Qvevri wine, be introduced with Tushetian cuisine, and attend masterclasses of making famous Georgian khinkali and khachapuri.

