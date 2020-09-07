EU's share in total imports of Azerbaijan up
Latest
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan contributes to strengthening of Islamic solidarity and makes great effort
President Ilham Aliyev: The destruction of our historical and religious monuments on the part of Armenia represents a crime against the entire Muslim world
Google’s Developer Students Club will be created at Baku Higher Oil School for the first time in Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev views renovation work carried out at school No. 251, inaugurates new block of the school (PHOTO)