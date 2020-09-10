Çalik Holding talks work progress on Turkmenistan's TAP section

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Çalik Holding will complete construction of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line in Turkmenistan on schedule, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The progress of implementation of TAP was reviewed during a meeting of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with Board Chairman of Çalik Holding Ahmet Çalık.

Ahmet Çalık spoke on the progress of a number of joint projects. In particular, about the construction of the TAP power transmission line, the construction of which is entrusted to a Turkish company.

Earlier, the Turkmen Energy Ministry has signed an agreement with Turkey’s Calik Holding A.S. on the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) project for the construction of a power transmission line.

In addition to the energy supply of all infrastructure facilities of this power line, the future power transmission line will allow exporting electricity to Pakistan and other countries of South Asia in transit through Afghanistan.

The construction of the TAP will give a powerful impetus to the economic development of the region, it will be possible to increase the level of employment of the population, to create the appropriate electricity, transport, communication and social infrastructure, the report said.

Earlier, Turkmen Ministry of Energy said that there are opportunities to transit Turkmen electricity through Afghanistan to Tajikistan, Pakistan and India.

Turkmenistan plans to generate up to 35.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity by 2030.

