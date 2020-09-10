Georgian Geostat creates national accounts portal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

The National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) has created a national accounts portal that enables analysis of key macroeconomic indicators, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The portal consists of three sections: gross domestic product (GDP), national accounts, and regional analysis.

"There is a special section in the portal, where the gross domestic product (GDP) is presented in three ways which are output (or production), expenditure, and the income,” said Executive Director of the Geostat Gogita Todradze when presenting the portal.

Todradze added that the same section presents the dynamics of nominal GDP, real GDP growth, and GDP per capita.

In the section of national accounts, users can see accounts (like gross domestic product at market prices, gross national income, gross disposable income, savings, and other data) graphically for a particular year or in dynamics.

As for the section of regional analysis, it presents the structure and dynamics of GDP by regions, which is of particular importance in regional analysis.

