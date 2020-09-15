Capacity of Georgian Kula canning company to increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Capacity of Georgian Kula canning company will be increased by 5 percent in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic, said Ivane Goglidze, the company director, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"We have positive expectations", the director said.

According to him, enterprise capacity and sales have increased by 15-29 percent year-on-year, but 2019 has been the most successful for the company.

"Last year, we had good growth which amounted to 25 percent. At this stage, our goal is to keep last year’s sales and increase it at least by 5 percent", Goglidze added.

According to him, sales decreased on the local market, but the demand in certain types of products the negative impact of the sales' decline.

"Sales decreased in some segments on the local market; however, sales of canned meat and vegetable have grown", director of Kula said.

The head of the company added that the company's export operations are also successful.

