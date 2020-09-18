Georgian Mingrelian Tea company plans to increase list of exporting destinations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Mingrelian Tea exported for the first time this year, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, the company exported its products to Belarus a while ago. As the founder of the Mingrelian Tea company, Nana Bigvava said, the list of exporting countries will be increased shortly.

Meanwhile, with the help of a tea plantation rehabilitation program, the Mingrelian Tea company restored 35 hectares of tea plantations. It has been two years since Mingrelian Tea started producing high-quality tea in the market.

Nana Bigvava thinks that although the Georgian market includes imported production, the demand is still high on Georgian tea.

Apart from plantations, the company also has a processing plant, in which only premium quality tea twigs are grown. Approximately 50 people are employed currently, and 50-60 tons of tea are harvested seasonally.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356