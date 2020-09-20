Azerbaijan’s import of Ukrainian-made products down
Commander of Azerbaijani Naval Forces comments on information in social networks about Turkish coordinating officer
President: If Azerbaijan had been an independent country then, we could have become the richest country in the world
Latest
Viola von Cramon: Georgia is moving in right direction, I hope that this tradition will continue at 2020 elections
Commander of Azerbaijani Naval Forces comments on information in social networks about Turkish coordinating officer
President: If Azerbaijan had been an independent country then, we could have become the richest country in the world
President Ilham Aliyev: The activities of our oil workers serve the interests of the Azerbaijani people
President Aliyev: Key part of Azerbaijan's economy associated with oil and gas sector, and this to be case for many years to come
President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony of Absheron field offshore operations (PHOTO)
Defense Minister: Azerbaijan Army ready to suppress any provocations of Armenia, undertake strong retaliatory actions