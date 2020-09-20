Georgia’s hotels increase number of served guests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

In 2019, Georgia’s hotels and hotel enterprises served 4.01 million guests, which is 9.5 percent higher than the corresponding figure of the previous year, Trend reports citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

As reported, some 71.5 percent of the guests were foreigners.

Most of them (18.5 percent) were Russian citizens, which is 2.5 percent higher than in 2018.

Most of the guests from the EU countries were citizens of Germany (3.3 percent) while the majority of guests from other countries were citizens of Israel (12.4 percent) and Turkey (9.7 percent).

In 2019, hotels and hotel-type enterprises in Georgia mostly had foreign guests for holiday and recreational purposes (79.9 percent).

The majority of foreign guests staying in hotels and hotel-type enterprises were Russian and Israeli citizens (18.5 and 14.5 percent).

In 2019, 20,575 people were employed in hotels and hotel-type enterprises in Georgia, most of them were women (57.3 percent).

