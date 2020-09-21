Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.21

Russia exported 214,447 tons of oil and oil products to Georgia for a total amount of $77.1 million from January through July 2020, which is $23.6 million less compared to the same period last year, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Also, in the reporting period, Russia exported 222,840 tons of wheat and meslin worth $49.2 million to Georgia, which shows an increase of 49,685 tons. In the period from January through July 2019, 173,155 tons of wheat and meslin totaling $37.8 million were exported from Russia to Georgia.

Other exports in the same period included:

- 13.1 tons of telephone sets worth $15.4 million

- 78,628 tons of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons in the amount of $23.3 million

During the same period last year, the export of petroleum gases and other gases from Russia to Georgia amounted to 53,296 tons totaling $15.9 million.

Meanwhile, Russia exported 22,310 tons of sunflower-seed, safflower or cotton-seed oil and fractions thereof worth $18.9 million to Georgia, which is 3,247 tons more compared to the same period last year.

From January through July 2020, the foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $702.07 million, which comprises 11.6 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $229.07 million to the Russian market, which is 13 percent of total exports.

Meanwhile, Russian exported products worth $473 million to the Georgian market, which is 11.1 percent of total imports to Georgia.

