Turkmenistan, France's MEDEF considering priorities for infrastructure dev't in country

Turkmenistan and MEDEF International are considering the country's priorities in the field of infrastructure development, Trend reports with reference to MEDEF (Movement of the Enterprises of France).

The Council of enterprises of France and Turkmenistan of MEDEF, organized in the form of a webinar, is being held on September 22, 2020.

The webinar is attended by Regional Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Central Asia Neil McCain, co-chairman of the French-Turkmen commission for economic cooperation and Minister of trade and foreign economic relations of Turkmenistan Orazmyrat Gurbannazarov.

The webinar's program includes reviewing economic activities of Turkmenistan and its priorities in the field of infrastructure development, also includes an exchange of information on the terms of partnership and financing of priority projects of the country, in particular, the scope and mechanisms of the EBRD's activities.

Turkmenistan is an oil-and commodity-rich state that must continue to open up and diversify its economy, despite the decline in oil prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the report says.

The growing economic integration in Central Asia, the reform process in the region and the active participation of international financial institutions may also increase the interest of the foreign private sector in Turkmenistan, notes the report.

As earlier said Géraldine Lemblé, the Deputy CEO at French MEDEF International, French companies are interested in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan.

The parties considered the possibility of holding a joint Turkmen-French business forum via videoconference with the participation of public and private structures of the two countries and expressed confidence in the successful promotion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

