Georgia plans to create low-cost airline

Business 22 September 2020 16:46 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia plans to create low-cost airline
Latest
Construction of new apartments across Iran's towns going full speed Business 17:01
Int'l community must stop terror carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan - Lebanese lawyer Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:57
Review of Georgian livestock export to Azerbaijan Business 16:52
More Kazakh citizens sent back home from Azerbaijan by sea Society 16:52
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Bulbula settlement (PHOTO) Politics 16:49
Georgia plans to create low-cost airline Business 16:46
Volume of cotton fiber exports from Azerbaijan revealed Economy 16:42
Turkmengas to purchase chemical products via tender Tenders 16:42
Iran discloses number of small mines restored Business 16:39
Uzbekistan considers joining research of vaccine for COVID-19 Uzbekistan 16:38
Iran increases amount of foreign currency assigned to importers Finance 16:36
Siemens sees market value of energy spin-off above $20 billion Europe 16:31
Produce in Georgia agency to begin accepting applications for its Micro and Small Business Support Program Business 16:24
Uzbekistan increases electric cars import Transport 16:23
Iran’s Khouzestan Steel Company reaches new production level record Business 16:21
“Protect the Caspian Sea” with support of Bakcell and its partners (PHOTO) Society 16:20
Updates on Uzbekistan’s nuclear progress Oil&Gas 16:19
EY Azerbaijan officially announces the start of the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2020-2021 competition Society 16:19
Subsidiary of KazMunayGas to buy diesel fuel via tender Tenders 16:18
Cement imports by US from Turkey slightly up amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 16:18
IMF: Economic growth in Uzbekistan to be positive due to growth in construction sector Finance 16:18
Azerbaijan's CBA discloses amount of foreign currency bought by local banks Finance 16:18
Russia lowers import of Turkish clothes Turkey 16:17
Geostat reveals volume of citrus fruits exported by Georgia to Azerbaijan Business 16:15
Romanian WEVO company implementing state projects in Azerbaijan ICT 16:15
WTL ready to implement new project in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 16:12
Review of Georgian corn export to Azerbaijan Business 15:50
Azerbaijan has right to liberate its lands by military means - Turkish general Politics 15:49
Azerbaijan confirms 113 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:39
Value of exports from Iran's Maragheh County revealed Business 15:29
Georgian corn oil to enter local market Business 15:27
ROMGAZ moves towards becoming active player on natural gas distribution market Oil&Gas 15:14
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry reveals data on gas production, export Oil&Gas 15:13
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 22 Society 15:11
Youth Union of New Azerbaijan Party issues appeal regarding Armenian provocation Politics 15:07
PACE rapporteurs welcome decision to release Tofig Yagublu to house arrest Politics 15:04
Oil rises on expectations demand can survive new lockdowns Oil&Gas 15:03
Azerbaijan reveals oil production, export figures for ACG, Shah Deniz field Oil&Gas 14:59
Electricity potential of Iran's thermal power plants up Oil&Gas 14:55
Demand for Turkish electrical goods in China down Turkey 14:55
Turkmenistan, France's MEDEF considering priorities for infrastructure dev't in country Business 14:48
Greece plans to properly exploit fact of receiving natural gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:44
Iran inaugurates new healthcare centers Society 14:43
Kazakhstan's postal service operator to buy spares via tender Tenders 14:37
Documents on archiving pension files to be in e-format in Azerbaijan Society 14:37
Kazakhstan, France trade down twofold amid COVID-19 Business 14:34
Iran’s Tehran Oil Refining Company to boost its capital Oil&Gas 14:17
Microsoft Azerbaijan talks about cybersecurity within country Economy 14:07
Azerbaijani president congratulates King of Saudi Arabia Politics 14:06
Azerbaijani president’s interview to local TV channels in spotlight of foreign media Politics 14:05
Armenia - threat to international peace and law, Iranian lawyer says Politics 13:55
Italian geopolitical analyst: Azerbaijan is a platform of intercultural, intercivilizational dialogue Politics 13:52
Group of insurance experts created in Azerbaijan Business 13:48
Two types of overpasses built on Georgian section of BTK Transport 13:27
Equinor increases its improvement ambition by 50% Oil&Gas 13:26
Gold price declines in Azerbaijan Finance 13:18
UK and U.S. exchanged tariff offers during trade talks Europe 13:11
Uzbekneftegaz reveals natural gas and gas condensate production volumes Oil&Gas 13:10
Turkmenistan increases export of ECO-93 gasoline Oil&Gas 13:04
Wood Mackenzie: Azerbaijan’s contribution to Europe’s energy supply only set to grow Oil&Gas 12:55
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva view new ambulances delivered to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:54
Apple harvest started in several regions of Turkmenistan Business 12:43
Uzbekistan, India enhance cooperation in nuclear energy field Business 12:41
In Tel Aviv COVID-19 ward, warnings of dwindling hospital capacity Israel 12:29
Fruits and vegetables export in Uzbekistan decrease Uzbekistan 12:29
German economy to shrink by 5.2% this year, grow by 5.1% next year Europe 12:28
Azerbaijan's imports of French products declines Business 12:21
Iran's Tehran Oil Refining Company to expand gasoline production Oil&Gas 12:20
Network of greenhouses expanding in Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region Business 12:08
Peach export in Uzbekistan up Uzbekistan 12:05
Azerbaijani oil prices show decline Finance 11:37
Ukraine's imports of electrical goods from Turkey surges Turkey 11:32
Turkmenistan developing digitalization in trade system ICT 11:32
Georgia reports 218 new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 11:29
Second unit of Qeshm TPP connected to Iran's electricity network Oil&Gas 11:28
FM: Turkey always next to Azerbaijan in its just struggle Politics 11:15
EBRD to assess investment requirements in Georgia Business 11:05
India's new coronavirus infections at lowest in almost a month Other News 10:56
Azerbaijani currency rates for September 22 Finance 10:53
Iranian currency rates for September 22 Finance 10:53
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss construction of Akina-Andkhoy, Turgundi-Herat railways Transport 10:50
UNEC brand is recognized in 10 countries Society 10:50
Turkey's President: Connivance towards Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani lands - real example of hypocrisy in world Politics 10:48
Production of chemical, petrochemical products in Iran spikes Business 10:47
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (Sept.14 - Sept.18) Finance 10:29
COVID-19 to impact oil & gas deals’ activities in short-term Oil&Gas 10:26
Turkish export of cars to France spikes Turkey 10:13
Iran boosts manufacturing of several industrial products Business 10:07
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan put forward number of proposals for expanding co-op Turkmenistan 10:04
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 22 Uzbekistan 09:59
Global diesel market to remain oversupplied deep into 2020s Oil&Gas 09:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 33 times Politics 09:50
Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom improving cloud technologies (PHOTO) ICT 09:44
Intel gets U.S. licence to supply some products to Huawei US 09:40
5G technology to improve four areas in oil and gas industry Oil&Gas 09:36
Georgian MP: Armed attack on Azerbaijan to have catastrophic consequences for Armenia Politics 09:10
Iran is expected to increase oil production Oil&Gas 09:04
Turkey records 1,743 new COVID-19 cases, 1,202 recoveries Turkey 08:44
Salome Zurabishvili addressed world leaders at UN high-level meeting Georgia 08:34
Iran, Qatar urge enhancing bilateral ties Iran 08:08
