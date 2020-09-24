Azerbaijan, Georgia interested in peaceful settlement of conflicts in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.24

Trend:

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia met Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on Sept.24, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Relations between the two nations and prospects of cooperation were discussed at the meeting. Conversation touched upon the political, trade, economic, energy, education, arts and culture dimensions of collaboration.

The sides discussed the current challenges faced by the region. Significance of strategic partnership existing between the two countries has been underlined.

Intensified cooperation of Azerbaijan and Georgia were discussed within various formats. Focus was made on cooperation in trade, economic, transport and energy sectors. It was noted that Azerbaijan is one of the important trade partners of Georgia.

Gakharia expressed his gratitude to the Bayramov for the support demonstrated towards sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia. Interest of both countries towards a peaceful resolution of conflicts experienced in the region was noted at the meeting.

