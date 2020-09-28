China ready to make efforts to further develop bilateral partnership with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28

China is ready to make joint efforts with Turkmenistan to further develop the bilateral partnership and bring it to a new level, said President of the people's Republic of China XI Jinping in its address to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

Xi Jinping said that pays great attention to the development of Chinese-Turkmen relations

China and Turkmenistan cooperate in a number of areas. In particular, Turkmenistan exports gas to China. Since the commissioning of the Turkmenistan-China transnational gas pipeline, more than billion of cubic meters of natural gas are exported from Turkmenistan to China every year.

In addition, Turkmenistan and China cooperate in the field of exploration, and the development of deposits in Bagtyyarlyk contract territory. Thus, the investment of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) in this project amounted to more than $8.2 billion at the beginning of 2020.

