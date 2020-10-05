Imported corn is the major stored goods in Iran's ports

Business 5 October 2020 18:46 (UTC+04:00)
Imported corn is the major stored goods in Iran's ports
Uzbekistan’s Zaamin to be 4-season touristic hot spot with Turkish company's project
Uzbekistan’s Zaamin to be 4-season touristic hot spot with Turkish company's project
Uzbekistan, China to solve poverty issues via tourism development
Uzbekistan, China to solve poverty issues via tourism development
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan strengthening co-op in medical tourism
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan strengthening co-op in medical tourism
Latest
April battles hero taking part in current battles against Armenian Armed Forces Politics 23:45
European Artistic Gymnastics Championships moved to Turkey Society 23:04
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers holds phone talk with US Deputy Secretary of State Politics 22:21
Peru continues to see drop in COVID-19 death rates World 22:16
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 6 Oil&Gas 21:18
President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijani Army liberated Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mazra villages of Jabrayil district and several strategic heights in different directions Politics 21:16
Azerbaijan calls on ICAO to ensure flight safety in connection with ongoing aggression of Armenia Society 21:09
Kazakhstan lowers imports of Turkish-made leather goods Business 20:37
Azerbaijan's Ganja under fire once again Politics 20:30
Mehriban Aliyeva: Each of us is obliged to do our best to bring the moment of the Great Victory closer (PHOTO) Politics 20:27
2 civilians injured as result of shelling of Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi city - General Prosecutor's Office Politics 19:56
Armenian armed forces’ military equipment destroyed by Azerbaijani armed forces - Azerbaijani MoD (PHOTO) Politics 19:36
Armenians distribute another provocative audio recording (VIDEO) Society 19:11
Armenian Armed Forces retreating Politics 19:06
Project management gaining momentum in Azerbaijan Business 18:46
Imported corn is the major stored goods in Iran's ports Business 18:46
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan continue growing Finance 18:38
Update on dollar exchange rate to Uzbek soum Finance 18:33
Online education continues in Iranian schools Business 18:32
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to transfer funds to Agricultural Insurance Fund’s authorized capital Finance 18:22
Azerbaijani president's assistant says most of Armenian missiles defused in air Politics 18:21
4 units of "Grad" multiple-launch missile systems of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:12
UN Security Council resolutions must be considered in solving Nagorno Karabakh conflict, says Former Director of ISESCO Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:08
Turkish Journalists Federation makes statement on Armenia's provocations Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:03
Afghan 'Qızılbash' Solidarity Council of Afghanistan voices support to Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:03
Volumes of oil exported by Azerbaijani State Oil Company via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline announced Economy 17:58
Household lending greatly increases in Azerbaijan for year Finance 17:54
Azerbaijani Ambassador talks Tbilisi's offer to mediate in Nagorno-Karabakh settlement Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:52
Iran reveals exports from Markazi Province Business 17:50
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 17:47
Azerbaijan discloses export volume of vegetables and fruits Business 17:45
Use of long-range missiles by Armenia may further escalate conflict, says aide of Azerbaijan's president Politics 17:43
Volume of lending to public organizations in Azerbaijan up year on year Finance 17:39
Bank of Georgia supports planting of vineyard Business 17:36
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Business 17:36
Investments in Iran's Markazi Province increase Finance 17:35
Georgian TBC Bank assists in expansion of poultry farm Business 17:33
JPMorgan names two senior wealth managers for Russia Russia 17:33
Foreign military attaches, int'l organizations' representatives informed about operational situation by Azerbaijan's MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:32
Georgia postpones introducing its first electric car Business 17:27
Azerbaijan reports more destroyed Armenian tanks as part of ongoing clashes Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:25
Georgia reveals volume of exported hazelnuts Business 17:17
IFC reveals actions on improving Uzbekistan’s economy Finance 17:17
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company again uses Uzeyir Hajibeyli dry cargo vessel after repair Transport 17:05
Georgian-Estonian company Renegade Tea Estate plans to expand its product portfolio Business 17:04
Azerbaijani Beylagan city being fired at by Armenian armed forces Society 17:02
Shelling of Ganja shows that Pashinyan in no way controls situation, Israeli expert says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:01
Footage from Azerbaijan's Ganja during Armenian shelling Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:56
Iran’s South Zagros Oil & Gas Production Company discloses its production data Oil&Gas 16:56
Famous Armenian blogger condemns Pashinyan's order to shell Azerbaijan's Ganja Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:55
Turkmenistan increases imports of petroleum products from EAEU Business 16:55
Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijan's Agjabedi Society 16:50
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for spare parts purchase Tenders 16:48
IFC to continue supporting Uzbekistan’s reforms to increase foreign direct investment flows Finance 16:48
Produce in Georgia agency announces micro, small business support program Business 16:47
Uzbekistan to create automated dispatching system to manage electric power sector Oil&Gas 16:46
Armenia does not distinguish between civilians and soldiers, Georgian expert claims Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:35
FMs of Russia, France, US preparing joint statement on situation around Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:26
Georgia sees increase in number of foreigners applying to work remotely Business 16:26
Qatar Airways increases number of Doha-Tbilisi-Doha charter flights Transport 16:26
NATO Secretary General: Situation in Nagorno Karabakh disturbing all of us Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:24
States encouraging Armenia's activities against Azerbaijan also bear responsibility Politics 16:20
Turkish MFA says France openly supporting Armenia Politics 16:19
State Committee on Work with Diaspora addresses Azerbaijanis living abroad Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:14
AZAL: Armenia's shelling Azerbaijan with missiles posing threat to civil aircraft Society 16:07
By firing at Azerbaijani cities, Armenia aims to intimidate population Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:02
Azerbaijan confirms 91 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:56
MFA: Azerbaijan has convincing facts about Armenian missile attacks on civilians Politics 15:53
Green Climate Fund co-developing Readiness Program in Kazakhstan Business 15:50
PM: Georgian economy continues to function Business 15:41
Macron's statement on control of "Islamic Extremism" could be seen as indirect warning to Turkey Europe 15:39
Briefing on cooperation of Turkmenistan with int'l organizations in healthcare held in MFA Turkmenistan 15:25
Azerbaijani State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance expanding e-types of services Business 15:24
Number of people died from coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 27,000 Society 15:15
ICIEC signs MoU with Spanish state Export Credit Agency Other News 15:13
Entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan to receive tax incentives Finance 15:13
Iran Ministry of Agriculture opposes the import of fruit Business 15:10
Armenia arming journalists (PHOTO) Politics 15:07
ICIEC Signs Cooperative MoU with UK Export Finance Other News 15:02
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender for railway repairs Tenders 15:02
Honey from Georgian Samtskhe-Javakheti region added to list of geographical indications Business 15:02
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for supply of drilling fluids Tenders 15:01
Iranian Ayatollah: I hope Azerbaijan liberates its territories Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:01
Georgia increases export of apples Business 14:59
Iran's Kish gas field development is progressing Business 14:55
Turkey, NATO talk current situation within Nagorno Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:54
Azerbaijan reveals data on children killed as a result of Armenian attacks Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:49
Uzbekistan interested in learning from Azerbaijan’s experience in economic sphere Business 14:46
Georgia reveals volume of processed grape as of October 5 Business 14:34
Armenian shelling causes civilian casualties in Azerbaijan's Barda district Society 14:30
Shelling of Azerbaijan's Ganja once again proved Armenia ignores international humanitarian law's, norms, and principles - MP Politics 14:12
Armenian armed forces shell central market of Azerbaijan's Ganja Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:11
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 14:08
Uzbek cherries and dried fruits export to China down Uzbekistan 13:53
Production of building materials increases in Turkmenistan Business 13:49
Foreign investors eye to expand cotton cluster in Uzbekistan Business 13:45
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 5 Finance 13:43
Criminal cases initiated on Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijan Society 13:35
Turkish National Assembly Chairman: Shelling of Ganja - another example of occupation policy by Armenia Politics 13:34
Prices on goods of industrial production surge in Kazakhstan Business 13:25
All news