Kazakhstan increases exports to Denmark despite COVID-19

Business 10 October 2020 00:56 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Turkey on track to test COVID-19 vaccines in 2 weeks, health minister says Turkey 01:16
Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif arrives in China Politics 01:06
Georgian Coordination Council to discuss kindergartens resumption on Monday Georgia 00:59
Kazakhstan increases exports to Denmark despite COVID-19 Business 00:56
Armenia purposefully committed provocation on state border - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 00:49
In July, we could easily move into the territory of Armenia and occupy lands - President Aliyev Politics 00:49
Today, Azerbaijani soldiers are guarding trenches dug by Armenians in our occupied lands, says President Aliyev Politics 00:45
President Alieyv: I know that people of Azerbaijan liked my words, we will drive them away to very end Politics 00:42
We will take back our lands – peacefully or through war, President Aliyev says Politics 00:39
Azerbaijani people believe in me, relying on this trust, I also take all necessary measures, says Azerbaijani president Politics 00:35
Pashinyan become a joke character, says Azerbaijani president Politics 00:31
Azerbaijani president: I turn to the people of Azerbaijan and say that we will take our lands back Politics 00:29
Azerbaijani president: We don’t set our sights on lands of other countries but we will not give our land to anyone either Politics 00:26
We are giving the occupier probably the last chance to leave our lands, says Azerbaijani president Politics 00:23
Azerbaijani president says many pieces of enemy’s military equipment destroyed, seized Politics 00:21
There is no such thing as status-quo, it is over, I have changed the status quo - President Aliyev Politics 00:17
The only way to the enemy to save themself is to leave Azerbaijani lands, says President Aliyev Politics 00:13
Azerbaijani president: No force in the world can turn us away from the right path Politics 00:10
Azerbaijani Army has complete advantage on battlefield – both in terms of logistics and combat readiness, says President Aliyev Politics 00:05
Azerbaijani president claims any military expert can see that Azerbaijani Army beaten Armenia on battlefield Politics 9 October 23:59
Italy reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Europe 9 October 23:40
Under guise of humanitarian aid, weapons transported to Armenia - MFA Politics 9 October 22:56
Armenian armed forces' armored vehicles destroyed in their firing positions - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO) Politics 9 October 22:56
NAM Member States express their solidarity with Azerbaijan - Declaration Politics 9 October 22:19
Kuwait reports 635 new COVID-19 cases, 110,076 in total Arab World 9 October 22:04
Footage of Azerbaijani Talish village liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 October 21:26
CNN International TV channel’s “The Connect World” program broadcast interview with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 9 October 21:17
Azerbaijani diaspora members worldwide raised their voices worrying about their country Politics 9 October 20:29
Military vehicle transporting Armenian officers destroyed - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 October 19:57
Azerbaijani Army has liberated Hadrut settlement and several villages, says President Aliyev Politics 9 October 19:48
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Society 9 October 19:47
Armenia’s Prima Multiple Launch Rocket System destroyed - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO) Politics 9 October 19:38
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on Armenia’s fake accusations Politics 9 October 19:23
Azerbaijan gaining diplomatic, military victory over Armenia - Turkish presidential administration Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 October 19:03
Sugovushan village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Politics 9 October 18:39
Georgia sees increase in sunflower oil price Business 9 October 18:17
Azerbaijan intercepts missile launched from Armenia’s territory in direction of Mingachevir city Politics 9 October 18:14
ITFC, IsDB in close collaboration with IsDB Group Business Forum to organize Webinar on AgriTech Digital Solutions Other News 9 October 18:06
Meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs starts in Moscow Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 October 18:04
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian armed forces’ radioelectronic warfare equipment, says Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO) Politics 9 October 17:53
US donates additional medical supplies for Uzbekistan to fight COVID-19 Uzbekistan 9 October 17:51
Volume of Turkish cement export abroad shows uptick Turkey 9 October 17:49
Chinese Sinohydro company begins reconstruction work of Georgian Khulo-Zarzma road Construction 9 October 17:49
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at another foreign exchange auction Finance 9 October 17:48
President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation (PHOTO) Politics 9 October 17:39
Turkey's nine-month export of jewelry drops Turkey 9 October 17:34
Putin discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with Russian Security Council Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 October 17:30
IRTI Launches Smart Economy Grants to Promote Technology-Based Development Solutions Other News 9 October 17:27
Pakistan fully supports president, people of Azerbaijan Politics 9 October 17:22
New housing sale prices surge in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 9 October 17:17
Tehran extends restrictions related to COVID-19 Society 9 October 17:14
EU to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on October 12 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 October 17:14
New buses to be delivered to Turkmenistan Transport 9 October 17:10
Jizzakh Polytechnic Institute in Uzbekistan to buy solar collector via tender Tenders 9 October 17:08
Georgia publishes statistical data on progress of Anti-Crisis Plan on Agriculture Business 9 October 17:07
Prospects for increase of Kazakh oil transit through Azerbaijan discussed Oil&Gas 9 October 17:04
Iran gov't to allocate $9B for the import of basic goods Business 9 October 17:02
Georgia reveals volume of agricultural loans Business 9 October 16:55
Construction pace in Uzbekistan reaches pre-quarantine level Construction 9 October 16:47
Uzbek-Chinese Asia Trans Gas to buy fuel gas filter via tender Tenders 9 October 16:46
Azerbaijan fighting on its own land, Trend News Agency's chief editor on Al-Mayadin TV channel (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 9 October 16:44
Ministry says many 'Grad' missile launch systems of Armenian army destroyed Society 9 October 16:39
Emmanuel Macron makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 9 October 16:34
Azerbaijani army seizes more military equipment from Armenia (PHOTOS) Politics 9 October 16:33
Captured military equipment of Armenian armed forces being repainted according to Azerbaijani military standards (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 October 16:31
ICD completes pricing for 5-year $600 million Sukuk issuance Other News 9 October 16:29
Greenhouses complex construction underway in West Kazakhstan Business 9 October 16:25
IMF sees potential in Georgian agriculture and construction Business 9 October 16:24
Azerbaijani Parliament's speaker, Israeli ambassador discuss Karabakh conflict Politics 9 October 16:22
Iran's cotton production to increase Business 9 October 16:19
Raiffeisen Bank International monitoring Turkmen financial market Finance 9 October 16:13
Value of export operations between Azerbaijan, Denmark more than doubles Business 9 October 16:09
Bank of Georgia supports planting of new seedlings Business 9 October 16:02
Fitch Ratings expects lower inflow of FDI in Georgia this year Finance 9 October 15:48
Azerbaijan confirms 117 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 9 October 15:46
Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs helping entrepreneurs to enter foreign markets Business 9 October 15:45
Georgia puts up plot of land for sale in Anaklia Business 9 October 15:41
Azerbaijani army doesn't shell churches, civilian objects - president's assistant Politics 9 October 15:38
Turkish ministry says export of domestic cars to foreign countries drops Turkey 9 October 15:14
EBRD, EU help Turkmen company to access new export markets Finance 9 October 15:11
Azerbaijan's export of goods to Russia increases Business 9 October 15:07
EBRD to support rehabilitation of water utilities in Kazakhstan's Shymkent Business 9 October 15:01
Georgia reveals volume of domestic tourist flights in summer Transport 9 October 15:00
Germany supports Georgia in its COVID-19 fighting Georgia 9 October 15:00
Azerbaijan's Mingachevir, Aghjabadi under heavy shelling from Armenian Armed Forces Politics 9 October 14:57
Georgia introduces system of primary dealers for dev't of securities market Business 9 October 14:56
Azerbaijan's Barda and Aghdam districts under fire Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 October 14:51
Oil transshipment volumes between ports of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan unveiled Transport 9 October 14:49
Bank of Japan to begin experimenting with digital currency next year Other News 9 October 14:45
Demand for Turkish clothes in int'l markets falls, trade ministry says Turkey 9 October 14:42
Azerbaijani army captures and destroys numerous military equipment of Armenia (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 October 14:37
Georgia sees decrease in demand for imported cars Finance 9 October 14:29
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 9 October 14:25
New road to be built to connect Georgian Poti port with free industrial zone Construction 9 October 14:18
Uzbekistan, Pakistan talk to increase Uzbek products supply to Pakistani market Business 9 October 14:10
Albanian-Udi Christian Community donates funds to support Azerbaijan's army Society 9 October 14:09
Vaccines against various diseases delivered to Turkmenistan Business 9 October 14:08
Lending to Azerbaijani regions shows annualized edge-up Finance 9 October 14:07
Uzbekistan to attract international investment to combat desertification Uzbekistan 9 October 13:48
Kazakhstan decreases export to CIS countries amid COVID-19 Business 9 October 13:47
