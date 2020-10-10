Kazakhstan, Lithuania trade volume surges despite COVID-19

Business 10 October 2020 11:50 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan, Lithuania trade volume surges despite COVID-19
Kazakhstan's export to Croatia down threefold due to COVID-19
Kazakhstan's export to Croatia down threefold due to COVID-19
Kazakhstan, Lithuania trade volume surges despite COVID-19
Kazakhstan, Lithuania trade volume surges despite COVID-19
COVID-19 cases surpass 860,000 in Spain
COVID-19 cases surpass 860,000 in Spain
Latest
Turkey supports decisions made by Azerbaijan - Turkish FM on Karabakh conflict issue Politics 12:25
Azerbaijan dismisses rumors of its drone shooting over Armenian province Politics 12:25
Volume of essential products available in Iranian ports revealed Business 12:24
Defense ministry says Azerbaijan destroys Armenian radar system in Khojaly district (VIDEO) Politics 12:19
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian Armed Forces' artillery - defense ministry (VIDEO) Politics 12:17
Azerbaijan presents parts of Armenia's ballistic missile shot down during bombing Mingachevir (PHOTO) Politics 12:12
Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia's S-300 system (VIDEO) Politics 12:09
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian RBC TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 12:09
Turkmenistan increases its trade turnover since beginning 2020 Business 12:07
Quality of coal supplied to Uzbek population to be improved Uzbekistan 12:06
Turkmenistan's transport, communication sector indicators up Transport 11:50
Kazakhstan's export to Croatia down threefold due to COVID-19 Business 11:50
Kazakhstan, Lithuania trade volume surges despite COVID-19 Business 11:50
Georgia reports 519 new coronavirus cases Georgia 11:47
Uzbekistan boosts footwear export Business 11:20
Azerbaijani oil prices surge Finance 10:56
Azerbaijani army destroys one more armored unit of Armenian armed forces (VIDEO) Politics 10:55
Turkmenistan exceeds initial plan for oil, gas condensate production Oil&Gas 10:55
China, Georgia inaugurate new rail connection Transport 10:53
Construction of Georgian Anaklia Port can't be financed from budget - official Construction 10:39
Armenia continues to bombard Azerbaijani settlements, defense ministry says Politics 10:39
Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes continue all night, defense ministry says (VIDEO) Politics 10:35
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 10 Uzbekistan 10:24
Azerbaijan reveals footage of Armenia's military equipment being destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 10:18
Azerbaijan's newly liberated Hadrut village shelled by Armenian Armed Forces Politics 10:05
Currency rates in Iran for October 10 Finance 10:02
Head of Iran's TPO explains country's foreign trade drop Business 10:00
Turkmenistan sees GDP growth Finance 09:51
Two more Azerbaijani civilians injured during Armenia's shelling of Goranboy, Tartar Society 09:50
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on ceasefire for humanitarian purposes Politics 09:45
Civilians wounded as result of Armenia's attacks on Aghdam Society 09:33
Iran's blocked funds in Turkey can be used for imports - Chamber of Commerce Business 09:02
CEO of World Academy of Art&Science sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 09:02
Azerbaijani president claims mandate of mediators is not to interfere on ground, but to facilitate to find solution Politics 08:20
If Armenian prime minister returns back from skies, we are ready for negotiations - President Aliyev Politics 08:18
Azerbaijani president claims OSCE Minsk Group mediation led to what is happening today Politics 08:15
Look at internet, look at documents, you will see who is telling truth, who is lying, says President Aliyev Politics 08:13
Today in Azerbaijan there are thousands of Armenians, but in Armenia, all Azerbaijanis have been expelled - President Aliyev Politics 08:10
Azerbaijan has not only Turkish weapons, Russian, Israeli, Belarusian, Ukrainian weapons, says President Aliyev Politics 08:06
Azerbaijani president claims France is country which at this moment supports most of all Armenia Politics 08:06
Azerbaijani president: Our goal - to defend our people, our country and our right to live on our land Politics 08:06
COVID-19 cases surpass 860,000 in Spain Europe 07:58
Turkey is supporting us, but this is a political support - President Aliyev Politics 07:57
US presidential debate between Trump and Biden on October 15 cancelled US 07:15
UN chief voices concern over situation in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 06:29
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 05:44
Britain, EU agree to pursue mini-deals if talks fail next week Europe 05:01
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh for humanitarian purposes Politics 04:35
Meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Moscow ends Politics 03:45
Twitter imposes restrictions, more warning labels ahead of U.S. election US 03:28
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 30 - crisis center Russia 02:47
Sky News TV channel broadcast interview with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 02:37
COVID-19 new cases top 20,000 in France Europe 02:05
Turkey on track to test COVID-19 vaccines in 2 weeks, health minister says Turkey 01:16
Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif arrives in China Politics 01:06
Georgian Coordination Council to discuss kindergartens resumption on Monday Georgia 00:59
Kazakhstan increases exports to Denmark despite COVID-19 Business 00:56
Armenia purposefully committed provocation on state border - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 00:49
In July, we could easily move into the territory of Armenia and occupy lands - President Aliyev Politics 00:49
Today, Azerbaijani soldiers are guarding trenches dug by Armenians in our occupied lands, says President Aliyev Politics 00:45
President Alieyv: I know that people of Azerbaijan liked my words, we will drive them away to very end Politics 00:42
We will take back our lands – peacefully or through war, President Aliyev says Politics 00:39
Azerbaijani people believe in me, relying on this trust, I also take all necessary measures, says Azerbaijani president Politics 00:35
Pashinyan become a joke character, says Azerbaijani president Politics 00:31
Azerbaijani president: I turn to the people of Azerbaijan and say that we will take our lands back Politics 00:29
Azerbaijani president: We don’t set our sights on lands of other countries but we will not give our land to anyone either Politics 00:26
We are giving the occupier probably the last chance to leave our lands, says Azerbaijani president Politics 00:23
Azerbaijani president says many pieces of enemy’s military equipment destroyed, seized Politics 00:21
There is no such thing as status-quo, it is over, I have changed the status quo - President Aliyev Politics 00:17
The only way to the enemy to save themself is to leave Azerbaijani lands, says President Aliyev Politics 00:13
Azerbaijani president: No force in the world can turn us away from the right path Politics 00:10
Azerbaijani Army has complete advantage on battlefield – both in terms of logistics and combat readiness, says President Aliyev Politics 00:05
Azerbaijani president claims any military expert can see that Azerbaijani Army beaten Armenia on battlefield Politics 9 October 23:59
Italy reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Europe 9 October 23:40
Under guise of humanitarian aid, weapons transported to Armenia - MFA Politics 9 October 22:56
Armenian armed forces' armored vehicles destroyed in their firing positions - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO) Politics 9 October 22:56
NAM Member States express their solidarity with Azerbaijan - Declaration Politics 9 October 22:19
Kuwait reports 635 new COVID-19 cases, 110,076 in total Arab World 9 October 22:04
Footage of Azerbaijani Talish village liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 October 21:26
CNN International TV channel’s “The Connect World” program broadcast interview with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 9 October 21:17
Azerbaijani diaspora members worldwide raised their voices worrying about their country Politics 9 October 20:29
Military vehicle transporting Armenian officers destroyed - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 October 19:57
Azerbaijani Army has liberated Hadrut settlement and several villages, says President Aliyev Politics 9 October 19:48
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Society 9 October 19:47
Armenia’s Prima Multiple Launch Rocket System destroyed - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO) Politics 9 October 19:38
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on Armenia’s fake accusations Politics 9 October 19:23
Azerbaijan gaining diplomatic, military victory over Armenia - Turkish presidential administration Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 October 19:03
Sugovushan village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Politics 9 October 18:39
Georgia sees increase in sunflower oil price Business 9 October 18:17
Azerbaijan intercepts missile launched from Armenia’s territory in direction of Mingachevir city Politics 9 October 18:14
ITFC, IsDB in close collaboration with IsDB Group Business Forum to organize Webinar on AgriTech Digital Solutions Other News 9 October 18:06
Meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs starts in Moscow Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 October 18:04
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian armed forces’ radioelectronic warfare equipment, says Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO) Politics 9 October 17:53
US donates additional medical supplies for Uzbekistan to fight COVID-19 Uzbekistan 9 October 17:51
Volume of Turkish cement export abroad shows uptick Turkey 9 October 17:49
Chinese Sinohydro company begins reconstruction work of Georgian Khulo-Zarzma road Construction 9 October 17:49
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at another foreign exchange auction Finance 9 October 17:48
President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation (PHOTO) Politics 9 October 17:39
Turkey's nine-month export of jewelry drops Turkey 9 October 17:34
Putin discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with Russian Security Council Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 October 17:30
All news