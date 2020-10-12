Georgia increases export of hazelnuts

Business 12 October 2020 16:41 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia increases export of hazelnuts
Latest
S&P Global Ratings predicts not significant impact on Uzbek National Bank's funding profile Finance 17:56
EU gas production down by 14% y-o-y Oil&Gas 17:44
Shelling of Ganja by Armenia - absolutely immoral, violates concepts of humanity - Lev Spivak Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:42
Azerbaijani community in France posted slogans about Armenia’s provocations, says State Committee for Diaspora Affairs Society 17:38
Kazakhstan, UAE to jointly implement several agricultural projects Business 17:35
TASS first deputy director-general donates to Fund for Assistance to Azerbaijani Armed Forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:35
Foreign diplomats see Armenia’s war crimes committed in Azerbaijan’s Ganja with own eyes - Assistant to president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:35
Iraniam FM's visit to China was to remove obstacles in bilateral ties - official Business 17:26
US' 9M2020 imports of cement from Turkey edges up Turkey 17:19
Ombudsman addresses int’l organizations via video message in connection with Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan Politics 17:19
Political dialogue of Karabakh conflict parties shouldn't be delayed - Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:17
Kazakhstan’s Kazakhmys Corporation to fund its working capital via attracted tranche Business 17:17
Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan held a meeting with newly appointed Ambassador of Japan Business 17:11
Farmers in Azerbaijan's Shaki continue tobacco production Business 17:09
China's import of steel from Turkey rises over 9M2020 Turkey 17:09
Turkmenistan takes back citizens from Ukraine due to pandemic Transport 16:58
Number of job seekers from Turkey in Azerbaijan spikes Turkey 16:50
Bioelectric station to be constructed in Kazakhstan’s Zhezkazgan Oil&Gas 16:49
Armenia's report about "downed" Azerbaijani Su-25 - lie, Defense Ministry says Politics 16:49
Armenia doesn't know what humanity is - Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:47
EBRD wants to explore possibility of opening credit line to Turkmen banks Finance 16:43
Azerbaijan opens criminal case against WarGonzo founder due to extremist calls Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:42
Georgia increases export of hazelnuts Business 16:41
EBRD finances new landfill project in Georgia Business 16:40
Imports of gasoline and diesel fuel up to Georgia Oil&Gas 16:39
Azerbaijani Bank BTB completes 3Q2020 with profit Finance 16:38
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 16:36
Armenia wants to provoke Azerbaijan into retaliation and draw CSTO into the conflict, says editor-in-chief of Day.az Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:30
Azerbaijani UAV "shot down" by Armenia turned out to be "biplane" - Defense Ministry Politics 16:28
Georgia reveals volume of picked grape in Racha region Business 16:28
Georgian Tsivis Kveli company to expand its sales market Business 16:24
#stoparmanianterrorism from Baku Higher Oil School (VIDEO) Society 16:18
Production of Iran's Anguran mine increases Business 16:16
The National Institute for International Education of Korea invites international students for “2021 Global Korea Scholarship Other News 16:14
EBRD reveals results of meeting with Turkmenistan Finance 16:12
Chevron announced liquidation of its representative office in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16:10
Hereti Trading Group exporting Georgian wine to US Business 16:09
Fall in UK shoppers slows as consumers adapt to new COVID-19 curbs Europe 15:59
Georgian TMT company invest funds in increasing production Business 15:58
Cargo from Dubai arrives in Haifa, cementing Israel-UAE trade route Arab World 15:57
Armenian leadership must apologize to UN and Azerbaijan - Turkish president's adviser Politics 15:56
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan continue to increase Finance 15:53
Georgia reveals volume of exported apples Business 15:47
Azerbaijan regards missile attack on Ganja as vandalism and barbarism - assistant to president Politics 15:45
Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry providing field services to regional farmers Business 15:44
Azerbaijan confirms 47 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:43
Putin congratulates Tajikistan’s Rahmon on victory in presidential election Russia 15:38
Trump victory may cause almost 10% decline for oil prices - JP Morgan Oil&Gas 15:28
Azerbaijan shows newly liberated Suleymanli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 15:23
Iran's COVID-19 daily death toll reaches new record Society 15:19
Iran to boost electricity generation potential Oil&Gas 15:18
Former PM of Pakistan sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 15:17
Hand-made carpet export data of Iran's Markazi Province revealed Business 15:08
Saipem evaluating possible usage of 5G technology in mid-term Oil&Gas 15:05
Number of privatized objects of Turkmen state property published Business 14:57
Azerbaijan, Bashkortostan strengthening economic relations Business 14:57
Iran's steel ingot production increases Business 14:55
Real estate purchases up in Kazakhstan country-wide Business 14:54
CBI governor visits Iraq to flesh out banking issues, resolve problems Finance 14:46
Price of most Georgian companies’ shares increases on London Stock Exchange Finance 14:45
Russian FM says agreement on ceasefire in Karabakh isn't fully observed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:44
World Bank says Azerbaijan's agricultural sector to grow this year Finance 14:44
Main part of Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province’s goods exported to Iraq Business 14:33
Georgia working on new strategies for attracting FDI Business 14:33
Turkmenistan to reduce share of state-owned sectors of national economy Business 14:32
Unified system of state urban planning cadastre to be introduced in Kazakhstan Construction 14:31
Russia urges on fulfilling Nagorno-Karabakh agreements - Kremlin spokesperson Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:31
Georgian Chirikela company delays plans of new plant construction Construction 14:23
Kazakhstan allocates funding for anti-crisis measures in ecology sector Business 14:19
Foreign diplomats arrive in Ganja to eyewitness Armenian atrocities (PHOTO) Politics 14:12
Armenia's acts of terror show it wants to continue war - analyst Politics 14:10
Urgency of situation dictates return to political, legal bases for settlement of Karabakh conflict, says Algerian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:10
Karoun Oil and Gas Producing Company opens tender to buy control panel items Tenders 14:03
Cement makes up majority of Iran's exports to Turkmenistan Business 14:03
Iran to extend flights to international routes Transport 14:02
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company reveals its production data Oil&Gas 14:01
French PM does not rule out local lockdown due to COVID-19 spike Europe 13:55
Situation in Azerbaijan's Ganja city stable - Executive Power Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:53
Mobile logistic support points for Azerbaijani troops participating in battles created (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:52
Azerbaijani Central Bank unveils amount of manat attracted for deposit auction Finance 13:48
Armenia's attacks on civilians, civilian facilities obvious disrespect of OSCE co-chairs, including Russia, says Russian expert Politics 13:48
Iran's border terminals to be managed by Ministry of Roads and Urban Development Business 13:38
Iran's rail travel decreases in last six months Transport 13:34
Netanyahu says he and Abu Dhabi crown prince agree to meet soon Israel 13:33
TAP has ability to transport hydrogen, biomethane Oil&Gas 13:32
Draft budget of 2021 to be discussed in format of parliamentary factions in Georgia Business 13:26
Georgia sees decrease in cigarettes import Business 13:15
Turkey's 9M2020 export of steel to Azerbaijan declines Turkey 13:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 13:04
Azerbaijani army fully complies with humanitarian ceasefire regime Politics 13:03
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. reduces aviation fuels export Oil&Gas 13:00
Refurbishment of Georgia’s Enguri HPP to start in February Oil&Gas 13:00
Uzbek Central Bank revealed data on cross-border money transfers Finance 12:59
Azerbaijan tricks Armenia's air defense, Russian media says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:58
US company to provide equipment for Uzbek gas chemical complex Oil&Gas 12:57
Kazakhstan's revenue from railway passenger transportation down Transport 12:54
Construction of booster compressor station at Turkmen gas field almost complete Oil&Gas 12:52
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Politics 12:47
Iran discloses value of exports from Tehran Province Business 12:45
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani financial market Finance 12:43
