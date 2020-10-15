Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for September 2020
The National Institute for International Education of Korea invites international students for “2021 Global Korea Scholarship
ITFC, IsDB in close collaboration with IsDB Group Business Forum to organize Webinar on AgriTech Digital Solutions
Big drug plantation, laboratory found in Fuzuli district liberated by Azerbaijan from Armenia’s occupation (VIDEO)
Confrontation intensifying in Armenia, political parties looking for answer to question "who is to blame?"
Consul General Nasimi Aghayev’s article on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict was published by Los Angeles Times
Yerevan thinks in vain that CSTO will help them – head of department at Azerbaijani presidential administration
In Tartar city as a result of Armenia's deliberate attack to graveyard 3 civilians killed, 3 seriously wounded
Armenian ministry's statement on readiness to strike any military object in Azerbaijan very dangerous - Russian expert
OIC reaffirms its solidarity with Azerbaijan, calling on to solve Karabakh conflict within inviolability of internationally recognized borders
Armenian Armed forces continue to shell Tartar, Agjabadi, Agdam in blatant violation of humanitarian truce