US information technology company EPAM opening office in Georgia

Business 15 October 2020 17:14 (UTC+04:00)
US information technology company EPAM opening office in Georgia
Milan-Abu Dhabi flight saves 90 minutes by flying over Israel
Milan-Abu Dhabi flight saves 90 minutes by flying over Israel
Israel's COVID-19 cases reach 298,500
Israel's COVID-19 cases reach 298,500
Israel's import of steel from Turkey down
Israel's import of steel from Turkey down
Latest
Georgia plans to export cigars and cigarillos to new markets Business 17:53
Turkish Trade Ministry says export of steel to Uzbekistan slumps Turkey 17:52
Budget for Georgian Poti port expansion increases Transport 17:50
Volume of exported textile clothing to EAEU from Turkmenistan published Business 17:49
Georgia builds new poultry farm Business 17:49
Armenian provocateurs spreading fake video footages on social media – Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 17:46
Turkey ups export of cement to Georgia through 9M2020 Turkey 17:37
International software development company Deepam enters Georgian market Business 17:36
Georgia to resume part of regular flights in direction of Europe Transport 17:35
Kremlin discloses condition for deployment of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:34
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office disseminates information in connection with shelling of funeral procession in Tartar Politics 17:33
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - not among CSTO obligations, says Kazakh expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:17
Steel export from Turkey to Kyrgyzstan grows Turkey 17:14
US information technology company EPAM opening office in Georgia Business 17:14
Russian Church in Azerbaijan's Ganja heavily damaged from Armenian missile attack - Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Ganja city Politics 17:13
Citizens who enter Georgia have to go through mandatory 12-day quarantine Transport 17:07
ITOCHU contributing to reduction of greenhouse gas emission in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:04
Rally held in Turkey in support of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 17:04
Iran's East Azerbaijan Province exports agricultural products to foreign countries Business 17:02
PM: There is no reason to postpone elections in Georgia Georgia 16:59
Azerbaijan's PM sends letter to Turkey's VP Politics 16:58
Azerbaijan discloses names of those killed, wounded at Tartar cemetery during Armenian armed forces’ shelling Politics 16:57
Information spread by Armenia about downed Azerbaijani Su-25 attack aircraft false - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 16:50
Iran's road ministry to manage border terminals Transport 16:45
EBRD assist in developing online platform for school in Uzbekistan’s Namangan amid COVID-19 ICT 16:43
TURKPA Secretary General harshly condemns Armenian provocations Politics 16:41
Russian deputy FM, EU special representative discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:40
Kazakhstan's SMEs disproportionately affected by COVID-related quarantine measures Business 16:27
Export of Turkmen oil products to EAEU countries increased Business 16:26
Value of Azerbaijan's industrial production declines Business 16:18
Uzbekistan eyes to establish full-scale co-op with China, S.Korea Business 16:17
Iran's import of steel from Turkey drops over 9M2020 Turkey 16:11
Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation announcing auction for crude oil sale Oil&Gas 16:09
Azerbaijan confirms 101 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:05
Big drug plantation, laboratory found in Fuzuli district liberated by Azerbaijan from Armenia’s occupation (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:04
Subsistence minimum for working age male up in Georgia Business 15:53
Azerbaijan's 9M2020 inflation rate shows growth Finance 15:51
Confrontation intensifying in Armenia, political parties looking for answer to question "who is to blame?" Politics 15:50
Iran resumes export to Turkmenistan Business 15:36
South Khorasan Province reaches the lowest unemployment rate in Iran Business 15:32
Turkey's 9M2020 export of steel to Iraq disclosed Turkey 15:13
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for September 2020 Business 15:12
Georgia appoints charter flights in direction of Athens and Rome Transport 15:12
Import of cement from Turkey to France increases Turkey 15:12
Armenia committing crimes against humanity - top Azerbaijani official tells Al-Arabiya Politics 15:08
More inactive agriculture units resume work in Tehran Business 15:00
Armenia’s involving underage soldiers in hostilities - war crime - Ukrainian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:58
Milan-Abu Dhabi flight saves 90 minutes by flying over Israel Israel 14:47
FlyUIA plans to resume Kyiv-Tbilisi-Kyiv regular flights Transport 14:41
Branch of CNPCI in Turkmenistan opens tender for supervision services Tenders 14:35
Plant growing output surges in Kazakhstan Business 14:34
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 15 Society 14:32
Turkmen company for yarn production increases export volume Business 14:30
Consul General Nasimi Aghayev’s article on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict was published by Los Angeles Times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:29
Tethys updates on wells drilling progress, believes them to have potential for oil find Oil&Gas 14:24
Armenians have unrealizable dream to establish great state - Albanian-Udi Christian Community Politics 14:24
Yerevan thinks in vain that CSTO will help them – head of department at Azerbaijani presidential administration Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:22
Indian Community of Azerbaijan make contribution to Armed Forces Assistance Fund Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:18
Armenian armed forces fire at civilians in funeral ceremony in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district (PHOTO) Politics 14:15
Free movement of people and vehicles limited in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh of Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:11
Evidence of Armenian terror against Azerbaijan's Ganja spread in world media (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:10
In Tartar city as a result of Armenia's deliberate attack to graveyard 3 civilians killed, 3 seriously wounded Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:06
Kazakhstan's export to EAEU countries drops Business 13:59
Russian automotive company to assemble light duty trucks and minibuses in Uzbekistan Transport 13:56
New solar plant commissioned in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan Oil&Gas 13:56
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish NTV TV channel Politics 13:49
Azerbaijani PM sends letter to Georgian counterpart regarding Armenian aggression Politics 13:40
Georgia records 919 new daily cases of COVID-19 Georgia 13:40
Georgia increases steel imports from Turkey Turkey 13:36
Georgia sees increase in money transfers ICT 13:33
Turkic-speaking countries should demonstrate solidarity with Azerbaijan, says Turkish FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:32
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 13:32
Georgian Agara Sugar Company works in usual mode amid pandemic Business 13:20
Kazakhstan eyeing to establish close co-op with Turkish research organizations in agriculture Business 13:19
Armenian ministry's statement on readiness to strike any military object in Azerbaijan very dangerous - Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:18
Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to increase Finance 13:10
IMF says Armenia's economy to weaken Finance 13:09
Uzbekistan, World Bank in talks over mitigating economic impact of COVID-19 Business 12:58
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives update on civil casualties, damages Politics 12:58
Azerbaijan - important partner in region for Poland, says ministry Economy 12:57
Georgia reveals volume of assets of non-financial corporations Business 12:55
Cargo transportation on int'l routes surges in Kazakhstan Transport 12:55
Sprayers for sanitary purposes delivered in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 12:54
Spain sees risk in possible delay of EU rescue funds, would issue debt Europe 12:48
Uzbekistan boosts export of agricultural products to Russia Uzbekistan 12:48
Czech expresses interest in Georgian energy and transportation sector Business 12:47
Uzbekneftegaz eyes to launch several production facilities Oil&Gas 12:45
Demand for Georgian blueberries up in Russia Business 12:42
US remains committed to helping achieve sustainable Karabakh conflict settlement Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:41
OIC reaffirms its solidarity with Azerbaijan, calling on to solve Karabakh conflict within inviolability of internationally recognized borders Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:39
Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy to allocate loans to entrepreneurs via e-credit platform Finance 12:37
Number of licenses issued to establish of enterprises in Iran increases Finance 12:36
With drones Azerbaijan acquired from Turkey, Armenia's military equipment was destroyed - president Politics 12:28
Uzbekistan to resume assembly of Ural military trucks Transport 12:25
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, UN resident coordinator discuss Karabakh conflict Politics 12:24
Turkey reveals 9M2020 data on car shipment through local ports Turkey 12:22
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 15 Finance 12:22
Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan revealed Finance 12:21
Iran reveals volume of artemia to be extracted from Lake Urmia Business 12:15
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss issues of strengthening transport, transit corridors Transport 12:14
All news