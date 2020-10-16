Bank of Georgia attracting funds to spend on agriculture projects

Business 16 October 2020 13:43 (UTC+04:00)
Bank of Georgia attracting funds to spend on agriculture projects
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 16
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 16
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
IMF's prediction for Azerbaijan's direct external state debt by 2021 revealed
IMF's prediction for Azerbaijan's direct external state debt by 2021 revealed
Latest
Law enforcement bodies closely monitor all public structures of Armenian diaspora in Russia - political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:44
Bank of Georgia attracting funds to spend on agriculture projects Business 13:43
Turkish Göknur Gıda company eyeing investment project in Kazakhstan's agriculture Business 13:41
Turkey's Trade Ministry says demand for locally cement in Tajikistan plunges Turkey 13:40
Iran`s Naghadeh annual mining capacity increased Business 13:39
Almost 225 tankers with ACG oil shipped from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 13:37
Azerbaijan shows villages of Karabakh region liberated from Armenian occupation (VIDEO) Politics 13:37
9M2020 cargo movement figures across Turkish ports revealed Turkey 13:34
TAP to offset weakening flows from challenging, expensive sources - Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 13:32
TABIB talks on delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to Azerbaijan Society 13:31
Turkmen gas turbine power plant generates more than billion kilowatt-hours of electricity Oil&Gas 13:28
Turkey's cement export to Pakistan drops Turkey 13:16
Turkmenabat Chemical Plant exceeds production plan Oil&Gas 13:15
Uzbekistan Airways reveals losses for 2019 Transport 13:13
Iran reduces cement import from Turkey Turkey 13:11
Territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored - Chinese scholar Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:10
Azerbaijani PM signs order on renaming liberated Madagiz village to Sugovushan Politics 13:04
Kazakhstan's revenue from maritime cargo transport surges Transport 13:02
Bank of Georgia issues funds to support expansion of local vegetable farm Business 12:43
Ukraine doubles cement import from Turkey Turkey 12:33
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy filters Tenders 12:32
Involvement of children by Armenian authorities in hostilities - crime against own people Politics 12:31
Production of silk carpets increases in Turkmenistan Business 12:29
Footage shown with Azerbaijani soldier from liberated settlement in Karabakh (VIDEO) Politics 12:19
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish A Haber TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 12:18
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy welding equipment Tenders 12:15
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 16 Finance 12:10
Azerbaijan's State Service on Property Issues to put up enterprises for auction Business 12:04
Georgia reports 887 new coronavirus Georgia 12:03
New COVID-19 testing equipment brought to Azerbaijan Society 12:03
Turkmenistan invites Indian companies to consider possibility of creating joint high-tech production facilities Business 12:01
Azerbaijani army must be supported in fight against COVID-19, says TABIB Society 11:58
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office launch investigation on disinformation spread by Armenia Politics 11:58
Uzbek oil refinery to begin production of new low-solidifying winter fuel Oil&Gas 11:57
Iraq slightly reduces cement imports from Turkey Turkey 11:57
Kulevi oil terminal ensures safe work with emergency response plan Oil&Gas 11:57
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Finance 11:57
Ukraine reduces steel imports from Turkey Turkey 11:56
Turkmenistan increases steel imports from Turkey Turkey 11:56
Cement exports from Turkey to Kazakhstan increased Turkey 11:55
Italy increases cement imports from Turkey Turkey 11:54
Cement exports from Turkey to Uzbekistan decreased Turkey 11:50
Public transport suspended in number of cities and regions of Azerbaijan for weekend Society 11:46
Former Turkish FM sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 11:44
Latest cases of COVID-19 infections in Azerbaijan - highest since early August, TABIB says Society 11:43
Azerbaijani MFA calls int'l community to react publicly to deliberate targeting by Armenia of children, educational facilities in Azerbaijan Politics 11:39
Russia, Uzbekistan to create joint venture on light commercial vehicles production Business 11:27
Turkmenistan significantly increases cement imports from Turkey Turkey 11:25
Israel increases imports of Turkish cement Turkey 11:25
Update given on Azerbaijani civil casualties, damages from Armenian Armed Forces' shelling Politics 11:25
Oil slides on COVID-19 resurgence, strong dollar Oil&Gas 11:21
IMF's prediction for Azerbaijan's direct external state debt by 2021 revealed Finance 11:21
Former president and first lady of Ukraine send letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 11:20
Real estate prices down in Georgia Business 11:18
9th Secretary General of OIC sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 11:16
Former FM of Italy sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 11:12
Azerbaijan introduces extra restrictions within current quarantine regime - FULL LIST Society 11:10
Tajikistan increases steel imports from Turkey Turkey 11:07
Armenia continues to spread provocative false information - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:04
Hualing FIZ emphasizes main obstacles for foreign investors in Georgia Business 11:04
WHO head in Azerbaijan expresses hope for not having total quarantine Society 11:03
Nizami Ganjavi International Center to host int'l conference on Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Failed Ceasefire & the Role of Third Parties Society 11:02
EU deliveries of gasoline up by 103% Oil&Gas 11:00
Uzbekistan supports Azerbaijan's position in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - ambassador Politics 10:55
Solar industry to require up to $8B of tax capacity from external investors Oil&Gas 10:54
IMF, WB consider opportunities to support projects of Turkmenistan's private sector Finance 10:50
Armenian Armed Forces' artillery battery destroyed, regiment's deputy commander wounded Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:41
Georgian Hualing FIZ talks about impact of pandemic on its economy activity Business 10:39
Bulgartransgaz expands involvement on Balkan Gas Hub EAD trading platform Oil&Gas 10:30
Apple supplier Foxconn aims to supply to 10% of global EVs US 10:26
New casualties of Armenian Armed Forces disclosed Politics 10:25
Iranian importers file request to release necessary goods from customs Business 10:07
Iran and India trade down due to COVID-19 Business 10:04
Turkmenistan, China intend to increase mutual trade turnover Business 10:03
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 16 Uzbekistan 09:45
There are countries in Minsk Group that are not interested in this region at all - President Aliyev Politics 09:43
We could have said that we disagree to this ceasefire, we agreed to this so that people would not die on this and on the other side, says Azerbaijani president Politics 09:41
So no-one should accuse us, otherwise, we will have to reveal all the unpleasant moments - President Aliyev Politics 09:40
Without our permission, no country will be able to send its peacekeepers to our lands - President Aliyev Politics 09:38
Pashinyan is a product of Soros, says Azerbaijani president Politics 09:36
European countries that will receive gas through TANAP next year should also warn them Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 09:34
Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency to prepare design estimate documents via tender Tenders 09:30
Nobody can stop us because our cause is fair, we are going along this path, we are following it successfully, says Azerbaijani president Politics 09:29
Let Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh today know that Azerbaijani people are not their enemy, says Azerbaijani president Politics 09:27
We raise our flag, free our lands and we will go all the way to the end - President Aliyev Politics 09:21
If war continues, we will destroy entire army of Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 09:19
We will provide this information at the right time - President Aliyev on more of Azerbaijani Army's impressive successes Politics 09:18
Azerbaijan's Baku Metro opens tender for improvement of lighting system Tenders 09:17
Our operation to liberate us from the occupation continues successfully, says President Aliyev Politics 09:08
Attempts currently being made by Armenia regarding Nagorno Karabakh are inappropriate and very harmful for themselves - President Aliyev Politics 09:07
Attack on Ganja - another terrorist act on the part of Armenia, says President Aliyev Politics 09:06
Enterprise Georgia wins WTPO Awards 2020 Georgia 09:00
Armenian armed forces continue shelling settlements of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:56
Almaty toughens quarantine regulations Kazakhstan 08:49
2 Turkish defense giants join forces to modernize armored combat vehicles Turkey 08:20
Number of COVID-19 stays around 100 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:55
Iran, Slovakia to expand media cooperation Iran 07:53
U.S. senators question Amazon on concerns it tracks employees, limits unionization US 07:38
Uber joins forces with SK Telecom to crack tough South Korea market Finance 06:50
Kamala Harris pauses in-person campaigning after staffer diagnosed with COVID-19 US 06:02
All news