Iran says loading/unloading of goods at ports continues without interruption

Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization has announced that unloading and loading of goods in the ports continues without interruption, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.



“The enemies of Iran, who have failed to achieve unjust goals to stop the export and import of goods, have been trying to conduct cyber attacks and psychological propaganda against the country,” the Ports and Maritime Organization said in a statement.

"Appropriate and preventive measures have been taken and all the missions of the organization are ongoing without interruption,” said the organization.



Some 242 million tons of goods were transported across Iran during the first six half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), data released by Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO) showed.



Based on the data, over 49.3 million tons or 20 percent of the mentioned commodities were agricultural, livestock, and food products which was eight percent more than the figure for the same period in the previous year, IRNA reported.



A significant amount of the mentioned basic goods was transported from the country’s ports.



According to the official, over 14.3 million tons of basic goods were loaded and unloaded in the country’s ports, since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20) up to May 10, 35 percent less than the figure for the last year’s same period.