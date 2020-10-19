Georgia reveals export statistics of major goods to Russia

Business 19 October 2020 16:22 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia reveals export statistics of major goods to Russia
Armenian missile attack on Ganja - sign of cowardice, says Iranian MP
Armenian missile attack on Ganja - sign of cowardice, says Iranian MP
Iran strongly condemns Armenia's barbaric attack on Azerbaijan - MP
Iran strongly condemns Armenia's barbaric attack on Azerbaijan - MP
Muslims must support liberation of Karabakh - Iranian Ayatollah
Muslims must support liberation of Karabakh - Iranian Ayatollah
Latest
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 16:34
Significantly lower prices needed to force OPEC+ cuts Oil&Gas 16:30
Ten most COVID-impacted countries to cumulatively lose almost $700 billion in real GDP Other News 16:29
Armenia grossly violates all laws and conventions – Azerbaijani major general Politics 16:28
Armenia tries to mislead world community and evade responsibility - Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:25
Georgia reveals export statistics of major goods to Russia Business 16:22
Uzbekneftegaz to buy compressor via tender Tenders 16:22
Iran reveals its trade turnover with Arab countries Business 16:18
Armenia engaged in illegal economic activity in occupied Azerbaijani lands, top official says Politics 16:18
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Politics 16:17
Azerbaijan's banking system has stabilized - MP Finance 16:16
BP expresses support for Azerbaijani people in struggle for territorial integrity Politics 16:13
It is impossible to find other countries elsewhere in world that would be so close to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 16:10
Very good news comes from front every day - President Aliyev Politics 16:10
Azerbaijan does not target Armenian civilians - aide to Azerbaijani President Politics 16:02
Armenia carrying out acts of terrorism against Azerbaijani civilians at state level - Assistant to president Politics 15:58
France lowers import of Turkish-made carpets Turkey 15:52
Georgian domestic exports down Business 15:50
Azerbaijani MoD shows soldiers who liberated Hadrut from Armenian occupation (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:47
Azerbaijan confirms 107 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:44
Armenian missile attack on Ganja - sign of cowardice, says Iranian MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:43
Speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish parliaments meet in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 15:40
Conflict unleashed by Armenia continues, Armenia continues to attack Azerbaijani civilians, says assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:33
Iraq's 9M2020 export of carpets from Turkey rises Turkey 15:32
Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan decreases Business 15:30
Armenian “Yerkrapah” Volunteer Union chairman wounded during Karabakh clashes Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:28
Turkmenistan increases export of propylene polymer to EAEU member states Business 15:25
Equinor updates on Karabagh, ADUA projects Oil&Gas 15:23
Georgia slightly increases import of Turkish carpets Turkey 15:22
Armenian Armed Forces targeted pipelines in Azerbaijan's Khizi district - Prosecutor General's Office Politics 15:18
Azerbaijan reveals income from chargeable services for 9M2020 Finance 15:07
Georgia reveals volume of external merchandise trade with US Business 15:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 19 Society 15:04
Sale of mineral fertilizers down in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:55
Shell talks on ensuring cyber security amid digitalization Oil&Gas 14:54
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank's total assets increase Finance 14:43
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to send appeals to strengthen protection of Azerbaijani diplomats abroad Politics 14:35
Microgreens to appear on Georgian markets Business 14:31
Armenian servicemen wounded in Karabakh battles refusing to get back on battlefield Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:27
Turkmenistan, Russia’s Perm Krai talk over potential co-op areas Business 14:26
Shell maintaining optimized asset performance with digitalization Oil&Gas 14:25
Article covering latest developments within Karabakh conflict published by International Policy Digest Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:21
Georgian spring water “Mtis Tskali” to be exported to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan Business 14:20
UNICEF worried over death of children due to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:16
Uzbekistan, UAE to insure export-import transactions between entrepreneurs Business 14:15
First commercial Etihad flight lands in Tel Aviv Israel 14:10
EU set to gain WTO clearance for U.S. tariffs next week Europe 13:55
Development of securities market in Azerbaijan to be accelerated - expert Finance 13:49
Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks Armenia’s latest provocations (VIDEO) Politics 13:40
Netanyahu congratulates Azerbaijani people on Independence Day Politics 13:33
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery to buy paints via tender Tenders 13:29
Uzbekistan to reduce labor force for cotton picking via combines Uzbekistan 13:28
Kazakhstan's import of Belarus-made goods down year-on-year Business 13:28
Uzbek Central Bank reveals new exchange rates Finance 13:27
Azerbaijani military's positions in Goygol under fire from Armenian Armed Forces Politics 13:24
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds deposit auction Finance 13:22
Armenian Armed Forces fire at Azerbaijani positions on state border - MoD Politics 13:20
Iran's raw steel production increases Business 13:18
SOCAR increases LPG exports to Ukraine Oil&Gas 13:17
Turkish Trade Ministry says carpet exports to Morocco down Turkey 13:07
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down again Finance 13:00
Azerbaijan's non-oil production growing steadily Business 12:58
Passenger cars manufacturing volume surges in Kazakhstan Business 12:50
Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency implements new project in Georgia Business 12:49
Export of Turkish carpets to China declined - ministry of trade Turkey 12:45
Austria ready to expand co-op with Turkmenistan in wide range of areas Business 12:35
Iran strongly condemns Armenia's barbaric attack on Azerbaijan - MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:33
Successful military tactics of Azerbaijan will put end to Armenian occupation - head of Turkish research center Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:33
Solar module costs will continue to fall in 2020s Oil&Gas 12:32
Iran shoots down Armenia’s reconnaissance UAV Iran 12:29
Azerbaijan reduces export of Turkish carpets Turkey 12:28
Georgia reports 1,186 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:27
Azerbaijan reveals investments in oil, gas sector for 9M2020 Oil&Gas 12:19
Weekly digest of Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 12:19
Armenia's withdrawal from Nagorno Karabakh - matter of time, Russian media outlets say Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:17
Production of import-substituting construction materials growing in Turkmenistan Business 12:17
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by speaker of National Assembly of Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 12:15
Copper ores, concentrates top export items of Georgia Business 12:14
European heads of state must exert pressure so that Armenia does not establish terrorist base inside sovereign territory of Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:57
Turkish ministry says export of locally-made carpets to Germany rises Turkey 11:57
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:47
Spread of false information hinders common cause - Azerbaijan State Security Service Politics 11:43
Geostat reveals volume of Georgian external merchandise trade Finance 11:37
Armenian officials gonna pay for shelling civilians in Azerbaijani Ganja - Mustafa Shentop (PHOTO) Politics 11:35
Azerbaijani MoD urges social network users to refer only to its official reports Society 11:30
Damages inflicted on Azerbaijani civilian residents by Armenian shellings disclosed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:27
Kazakhstan's revenue from passenger transport by road down sharply Business 11:22
Kazakh coal extracting venture opens tender to buy spares Tenders 11:21
Turkish parliament's speaker talks possible Armenian attack on Nakhchivan Politics 11:18
Number of mobile subscribers of Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr mobile operator increased ICT 11:11
Latest escalation of Karabakh conflict resounds as int’l shame for Armenia - John J. Maresca Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:11
Georgian Poti FIZ highlights ongoing projects operating in it Business 11:09
Iran’s Nouri Petrochemical Company beats new record on production Oil&Gas 11:08
Natural gas and gas obtained from recovered well in Uzbek region Oil&Gas 11:06
Co-chairs of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send letter to President Aliyev Politics 11:05
Netherland's Hague protests Armenian aggression against Azerbaijani Ganja Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:58
Arming of Armenia means supporting aggressor - Speaker of Turkish Parliament Politics 10:56
Nagorno-Karabakh will never be independent - top Turkish official Politics 10:55
EBRD supports two new pieces of legislation in Georgian energy sector Oil&Gas 10:53
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian TASS news agency (PHOTO) Politics 10:48
All news