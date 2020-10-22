Apples emerging as export crop for second year in Georgia
Latest
Yerevan's foreign policy only possible if Armenia accepts it needs to make peace with Azerbaijan - Svante Cornell
Turkmenistan’s geographic location offers potential for country’s economy, says US Embassy in Turkmenistan
Azerbaijani artillerymen continue to make precise strikes at firing points of Armenian armed forces (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia clarifying issue on prohibiting Azerbaijani citizens to use Pobeda Airlines' services
Your statements every evening about how many villages, cities have been liberated from occupation bring joy to people all over Turkey - Turkish Chief Ombudsman
There is not single surviving building in liberated cities, in these villages, in most of them - Azerbaijani president
Israel's ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Ganja, witnesses damages following Armenia's attack (PHOTO)
Karabakh conflict should be settled on issues of boundary lines, sovereignty issues - US Ambassador to NATO
Armenians fire at Azerbaijan’s Gabala and Kurdamir cities by using Elbrus ballistic missiles (PHOTO)
Pashinyan's statement on absence of diplomatic settlement for Karabakh conflict reveals Armenia's intentions
Azerbaijani MFA comments on Armenian prime minister saying there is no diplomatic solution to Karabakh conflict
Former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina appears in popular TV programs to discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh