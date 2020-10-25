Iran to increase in detergents and sanitizers price

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 24

Trend:



The price of toothpaste, soap, dishwashing liquid, and glass cleaner will increase by 40 percent and other hygienic items by 30 percent in the next few days, the head of Iran Association of Producers of Cleaning, Cosmetic and Hygienic Products' board of directors announced.



Explaining the reason for the increase in the price of detergents, the head of Iran Association of Producers of Cleaning, Cosmetic and Hygienic Products' board of directors Bakhtiar Alambeigi added that in order to prevent chaos in the market and increase the price uncontrollably, the Detergents Association decided to announce this price changes, otherwise the prices would increase by 60 to 80 percent, Trend reports citing ILNA.



Regarding the increase in demand for detergents, he said that "Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, the demand for detergents has increased by about 20 to 25 percent."