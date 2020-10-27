Expo Georgia to host agro exports forum in Online B2B Format

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27

On November 27-28 Expo Georgia will host an agriculture and food industry exports forum, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Considering the global epidemiological situation, the event will be held in the B2B online format.

“The pandemic over the past few months has frustrated Expo Georgia’s operation. However, we have decided to gradually reopen the exhibition center as the platform for business meetings. Agro Exports Forum will be the first project in this regard. Tight communication with our partners has outlined the necessity of holding this event. The objective of the forum is to assist agro and food product manufacturers in attracting sales channels and expanding on both domestic and international markets," the report said.

The forum participant comparatively smaller companies will be able to meet representatives of domestic retail networks, distribution companies, HoReCa sector, and other potential partners.

"The companies with export potential will participate in various parts of the Forum – in planned online meetings with various buyers”, Expo Georgia director Resan Kikava noted.

Representatives of 50 major exports and HoReCa companies will participate in the forum from the target countries.

“As part of the forum, farmers and enterprisers will receive information on the preparation of export implementation, as well as information on products or services necessary for exports. They will also introduce agro investment products to domestic and foreign investors”, the forum’s organizer noted.

