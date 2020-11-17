Digitalization to improve land plot registration Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Mayor of Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan city Altay Kulginov speaking at the Government’s session informed about results of work on the public transport sector’s digitalization, Trend reports referring to Kazinform News Agency.

"100 percent of the rolling stock is equipped with an electronic payment system, and the share of electronic payment is 98 percent. Cashless payments made it possible to withdraw more than 40 percent of funds from the shadow turnover,” Kulginov said. “A pilot project ‘Face Pay’ is also being developed, which will help to collect biometric data of passengers. The system has shown its effectiveness during the COVID-19 pandemic. In general, six types of payment have been worked out for the convenience of citizens.”

According to him, on the basis of the geoinformation web portal, work is underway to automate 17 more services in the field of architecture and land relations.

"Previously, the process of acquiring a land plot, changing the purpose and other services due to the need to coordinate with all utilities and interested organizations took from two weeks to 3 months, and now the procedure has been reduced to several days," the mayor stated.

"Also, during construction and installation work, developers were faced with a situation when engineering networks were on paper in one place, in fact - in another. Now all this is automated, which of course will have a good effect, reduce corruption risks and bureaucracy, and solve the problems of effective monitoring. We’ll continue this work, together with the Ministry of Digitalization and Aerospace Activities," he summed up.

Earlier, at a meeting of the Government of Kazakhstan, the Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Kulginov spoke about the work on digitalization, assuring that by the end of the year 100 percent of public services will be digitized.