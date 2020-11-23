Interest of Italy's companies in Georgia growing substantially - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian-Italian economic relations have significant potential for development, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Georgia Enrico Valvo told Trend.

"Italian companies’ interest in the Georgian market has grown substantially in the last few years, including as proved by a series of business missions/workshops organized by the Embassy and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International co-operation," said Valvo.

According to the ambassador, many businessmen are now waiting for restrictions related to COVID-19 to end, so that co-operation initiatives could be dynamically revived.

"We are determined to promote a return to growth in trade and economic co-operation after the COVID-19 related slowdown," Valvo said.

As part of the mentioned plans, the ambassador pointed to the recent opening of a desk of the Italian Trade Agency in Tbilisi.

Diplomatic relations between the Georgia and the Italian Republic were established on 11 May, 1992. In 1994, the Embassy of Georgia was opened in Italy.

Several agreements have been concluded between Georgia and Italy, which include the cooperation in the fields of defense, economy, transport, culture, education etc. Cooperation within the international organizations is very dynamic.

Since 2004, Georgian-Italian economic and business fora have been held periodically. The priority spheres include construction, infrastructure, agricultural and tourism fields.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356