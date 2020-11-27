Azerbaijani TS Motors LLC wins tender on tire purchases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azerpambig Agro Industrial Complex LLC and TS Motors LLC signed a contract worth 598,323 manat ($351,954), Trend reports citing the ‘Electronic Procurement’ portal.

According to the portal, the winner of the tender announced by Azerpambig LLC for the purchase of tires has been determined.

By the decision of the tender commission, the winner of the tender became TS Motors LLC, the portal said.

Azerpambig Agro Industrial Complex LLC was established in 2018. The company is engaged in the production, supply, and processing of cotton products. It includes 6 cotton processing plants (Shirvan, Saatli, Aghjabadi, Beylagan, Barda, Bilasuvar), 6 points of cotton production and supply (Sabirabad, Imishli, Salyan, Aghdam, Tartar, Goranboy), an experimental test farm located in Bilasuvar district.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 27)

