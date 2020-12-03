Georgian bread company plans to expand its business

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.3

Georgian Gemovani, which produces bread Mzetamze expands its business, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Mzetamze is the only brand in Georgia that produces bread with natural yeast industrially.

This month, the company renewed its production facilities and the process of baking bread became more automatized. It enabled bread bakers to double the daily production.

Until now, it was a huge challenge for the company to produce bread with natural yeast, since it needs its own circumstances and a long period of time.

After several experiments, Mzetamze refined the technology of preparing natural yeast, which enabled an increase in bread production. Together with this, the taste properties of the product are also improved.

Mzetamze, which renewed the packaging of the product, will be presented in the stores with a new visual.

Mzetamze can be sold in up to 6,000 chain supermarkets in Tbilisi and Rustavi.

