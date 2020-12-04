Karabakh to become ecotourism center of regional importance - Association of Hotels and Restaurants of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Nagorno-Karabakh has a huge tourism potential, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants of Azerbaijan Samir Dubandi told Trend.

According to Dubandi, Karabakh will become an ecotourism center of regional importance, and in the future, it can become a center of global importance.

After the restoration of the lost infrastructural communications in the liberated territories, it is planned to create a favorable situation for business, including for the development of tourism, Dubandi stressed.

The chairman noted that ecotourism activities in Karabakh will start developing at a rapid pace.

“The future of these territories lies in ecotourism because these lands are rich in natural resources. Also, in these territories, the development of various types of extreme tourism, agritourism, rural and green tourism, hiking, mushroom tours, birdwatching, and so on is expected,” he said.

Speaking about the development of extreme tourism, Dubandi stressed that the development of rafting, rock climbing, mountaineering, and sailing will also be considered.

The Association of Hotels and Restaurants is a non-profit organization supporting and promoting the interests of the hotel and restaurant business in Azerbaijan. It was established and registered by the Ministry of Justice in 2009.

