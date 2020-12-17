Turkmenistan, US discuss co-op in humanitarian sphere during three-day political consultation

Business 17 December 2020 09:58 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan, US discuss co-op in humanitarian sphere during three-day political consultation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and the US continued their political consultations by discussing cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

During the discussions, Turkmenistan presented a detailed overview of the measures taken in the country to protect and maintain human rights and freedom.

Special emphasis is placed on the observance of labor rights in accordance with international labor standards and cooperation with the International Labor Organization.

The practical actions of Turkmenistan on freedom of religion and other fundamental human rights, specific examples of the country's socio-economic and legal reforms, and stressed the importance of the Interdepartmental Commission on ensuring the fulfillment of international obligations of Turkmenistan in human rights and international humanitarian law.

Turkmenistan closely cooperates with international and regional structures in countering threats and challenges of our time, including the fight against human trafficking.

During the political consultations, educational and cultural ties were also discussed. The sides exchanged views on expanding the range of cultural cooperation, including the protection and rational use of cultural and historical heritage sites.

Three-day political consultations between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the US started in the format of a videoconference on December 15, 2020.

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov earlier instructed to increase and diversify mutual trade turnover, as well as implement major joint projects with the US. The above-mentioned goals will be achieved by giving a new impetus to the activities of the US-Turkmenistan Business Council.

Over 12 years of work, the above-mentioned council has become a mechanism for bilateral partnership, as well as an effective tool for establishing, developing, and strengthening relations between business structures of Turkmenistan and the US.

The US is one of the important trade, economic, and foreign policy partners of Turkmenistan, with which cooperation is carried out in the field of regional security, combating serious threats and challenges, as well as in other areas.

In recent years, the US has taken a course towards rapprochement with Turkmenistan. Political consultations have become regular. Cooperation continues in such areas as the supply of agricultural machinery, modernization of the technical fleet of civil aviation in Turkmenistan, and import of electric power equipment.

In addition, the US administration supports regional gas pipeline projects of Turkmenistan, such as Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the US were established on February 19, 1992.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey plans to vaccinate 1.5 million against coronavirus daily
Turkey plans to vaccinate 1.5 million against coronavirus daily
Turkey registers 29,718 new COVID-19 infections as daily recoveries outnumber cases
Turkey registers 29,718 new COVID-19 infections as daily recoveries outnumber cases
Turkey launching monitoring centers for COVID-19 patients
Turkey launching monitoring centers for COVID-19 patients
Loading Bars
Latest
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender for underground water monitoring Tenders 10:28
Capex, opex on Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz block below planned volumes Oil&Gas 10:23
Azerbaijan reenters list of top ten reformer countries - World Bank Economy 10:15
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 17 Finance 10:08
Workover capex spending on Bahar field well below budget Oil&Gas 10:07
Azerbaijan elaborating new strategy of innovational development ICT 10:00
Turkmenistan, US discuss co-op in humanitarian sphere during three-day political consultation Business 09:58
Fourteen workovers completed at Azerbaijan’s Gum Deniz field Oil&Gas 09:53
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 17 Uzbekistan 09:51
France imports 85 M euros worth petroleum oils from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:45
Azerbaijan holds auction on privatization of equity stake Business 09:40
Iran held meetings with P4+1 about nuclear deal Politics 09:37
Amount of expenses on enterprises in Iran's Markazi Province increases Business 09:34
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues increase Finance 09:33
Nominal income of Azerbaijani population down Finance 09:32
Azerbaijan and UK discuss several issues of mutual interest Politics 09:20
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister left for Brussels Politics 09:17
Bakeries forecast increase in products' prices in Georgia Business 09:04
Bank of Georgia, EIB aim to aid recovery of MSMEs and mid-capitalization enterprises Finance 09:03
Georgia offers access to financial resources for farmers and business owners Business 09:02
Georgia creates special system to monitor food supplies Business 09:01
Bitcoin price exceeds $22,000 World 08:37
Iran’s East Oil & Gas Production Company discloses extraction data Oil&Gas 08:14
Pandemic introduces some IT solutions in Azerbaijan ICT 08:13
New petrochemical facilities to be launched in Iran Oil&Gas 08:12
Volume of fish exported from Iran to Azerbaijan declared Business 08:08
Georgian Parliament to adopt a 14-point draft foreign policy resolution Georgia 07:45
Turkey plans to vaccinate 1.5 million against coronavirus daily Turkey 07:26
Azerbaijan discloses renewable energy indicators Oil&Gas 07:01
S. Korea reports 1,014 more COVID-19 cases, 46,453 in total Other News 06:36
Number of coronavirus cases in Brazil exceeds 7 mln Other News 06:00
Azerbaijan records year-on-year rise in volume of money transfers abroad Finance 05:01
WHO reports over 585,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 World 03:43
Texas, nine U.S. states accuse Google of working with Facebook to break antitrust law US 02:42
Uzbekistan’s 11M2020 import of bananas up Uzbekistan 01:55
Russia considers allowing some Azerbaijani companies to export tomatoes Business 01:54
Turkey registers 29,718 new COVID-19 infections as daily recoveries outnumber cases Turkey 01:23
China's spacecraft brings home moon samples World 00:35
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum gas exports to Croatia despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 00:06
UK records another 25,161 coronavirus cases, 612 deaths Europe 16 December 23:46
Slovenia's COVID-19 cases cross 100,000 mark Europe 16 December 22:44
UAE, Israel sign mutual agreement on securities Arab World 16 December 22:01
Turkey launching monitoring centers for COVID-19 patients Turkey 16 December 21:45
AzInTelecom company opens tender to buy management services Tenders 16 December 21:22
Value of Iran’s capital market revealed Finance 16 December 21:21
Export rates of Georgian products growing at record high speed Business 16 December 21:20
Meeting of 'Turkmenistan-USA' Business Concil takes place Turkmenistan 16 December 20:49
Azerbaijan to restore hydroelectric power plants in Nagorno-Karabakh region Oil&Gas 16 December 20:44
More Turkish sappers arrive in Azerbaijan to clear liberated territories (PHOTO) Politics 16 December 20:16
Azerbaijan observes surplus in transport operations of balance of services Finance 16 December 19:03
Azerbaijan inspects over 3,000 facilities in Tartar district, following Armenian aggression Politics 16 December 18:51
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 19 Oil&Gas 16 December 18:46
Process of prisoner exchange between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues - Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 December 18:22
Balance deficit of services in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector drops Finance 16 December 18:00
Azerbaijan observes surplus in non-oil sector in balance of primary income Finance 16 December 17:58
GIZ’s portfolio in Turkmenistan revealed Business 16 December 17:58
Iran's Supreme Leader orders review of FATF related bills Politics 16 December 17:58
Repatriation of capital in Azerbaijan increases Finance 16 December 17:57
Uzbekistan reveals number of enterprises created with foreign investment for 11M2020 Business 16 December 17:57
Volume of cross-border transfers received in Uzbekistan down in 11M2020 Business 16 December 17:56
Electricity production at thermal power plants increases in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16 December 17:53
Iran says it will return to nuclear deal, if P5+1 complies with its commitments Politics 16 December 17:52
Facilities to be put into operation in Shahid Rajaee port of Iran Business 16 December 17:28
Iran declares details of exports from Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Business 16 December 17:27
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 16 December 17:26
Kazakhstan decreases petroleum gas exports to Hungary year-on-year Oil&Gas 16 December 17:25
Azerbaijan ups volume of cargo transshipment through local seaports Transport 16 December 17:19
Cotton yield in Azerbaijan increases Business 16 December 17:18
Iran talks data on road construction in last 7 years Business 16 December 17:17
First freight train exporting goods from Turkey via Azerbaijan arrives at Kazakhstan-China border Transport 16 December 17:17
Iran's Aviation Organization announces readiness to import Pfizer vaccine Society 16 December 17:12
Uzbekistan's tax policy to improve efficient use of natural resources Uzbekistan 16 December 17:05
Uzbekistan, Japan discuss construction of hotel complex in Tashkent Construction 16 December 17:04
Shusha city soon to be provided with continuous electricity - Azerishig OJSC (VIDEO) Economy 16 December 16:57
Azerbaijan unveils goods transport volumes through its section of TRACECA Transport 16 December 16:47
Azerbaijan boosts gas exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline Oil&Gas 16 December 16:41
Azerbaijan records decrease in electricity generation volume Oil&Gas 16 December 16:41
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture issues statement on war crimes committed by Armenia Politics 16 December 16:41
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 16 Society 16 December 16:38
AmCham Azerbaijan pledges support to Government of Azerbaijan Society 16 December 16:34
Azerbaijani bank talks programs in support of SMEs during COVID-19 Finance 16 December 16:29
Iran, India, expect to form Chabahar transit line to Central Asia Transport 16 December 16:15
Azerbaijan names value of oil, petroleum products exported to Ukraine Oil&Gas 16 December 16:12
OSCE MG virtually ceases to exist - Russian analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 December 16:07
Azerbaijan approves rules for keeping records of mandatory health insurance funds Society 16 December 16:03
Azerbaijan unveils oil, petroleum products export volumes to Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 16 December 16:02
Russia allows import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan’s Agroterm company Economy 16 December 15:57
German GIZ reveals details of Memorandum of Understanding signed with Turkmenistan Business 16 December 15:56
Uzbek entrepreneurs assess state of business climate in country as good Business 16 December 15:55
UK has given nearly 140,000 people COVID shots Europe 16 December 15:50
CEO of European Azerbaijan School visits families suffered most during Second Karabakh war (PHOTO) Society 16 December 15:49
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy fuel pump via tender Tenders 16 December 15:42
Kazakhstan's poultry meat producer increasing output to reduce country's import-dependence Business 16 December 15:40
Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry talks strengthening security measures in liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO) Politics 16 December 15:36
Internet speed in Azerbaijan decreased in November ICT 16 December 15:24
Volume of oil transportation by Azerbaijan through BTC pipeline down Oil&Gas 16 December 15:22
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 16 December 15:22
Azerbaijan reveals 11M2020 commercial gas production volume Oil&Gas 16 December 15:22
Kazakhstan taking measures to reduce risks in consumer lending segment Finance 16 December 15:17
Bank Respublika started cooperation with Bank of New York Mellon Society 16 December 15:17
All news