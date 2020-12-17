Turkmenistan, US discuss co-op in humanitarian sphere during three-day political consultation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17



Turkmenistan and the US continued their political consultations by discussing cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

During the discussions, Turkmenistan presented a detailed overview of the measures taken in the country to protect and maintain human rights and freedom.

Special emphasis is placed on the observance of labor rights in accordance with international labor standards and cooperation with the International Labor Organization.

The practical actions of Turkmenistan on freedom of religion and other fundamental human rights, specific examples of the country's socio-economic and legal reforms, and stressed the importance of the Interdepartmental Commission on ensuring the fulfillment of international obligations of Turkmenistan in human rights and international humanitarian law.

Turkmenistan closely cooperates with international and regional structures in countering threats and challenges of our time, including the fight against human trafficking.

During the political consultations, educational and cultural ties were also discussed. The sides exchanged views on expanding the range of cultural cooperation, including the protection and rational use of cultural and historical heritage sites.

Three-day political consultations between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the US started in the format of a videoconference on December 15, 2020.

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov earlier instructed to increase and diversify mutual trade turnover, as well as implement major joint projects with the US. The above-mentioned goals will be achieved by giving a new impetus to the activities of the US-Turkmenistan Business Council.

Over 12 years of work, the above-mentioned council has become a mechanism for bilateral partnership, as well as an effective tool for establishing, developing, and strengthening relations between business structures of Turkmenistan and the US.

The US is one of the important trade, economic, and foreign policy partners of Turkmenistan, with which cooperation is carried out in the field of regional security, combating serious threats and challenges, as well as in other areas.

In recent years, the US has taken a course towards rapprochement with Turkmenistan. Political consultations have become regular. Cooperation continues in such areas as the supply of agricultural machinery, modernization of the technical fleet of civil aviation in Turkmenistan, and import of electric power equipment.

In addition, the US administration supports regional gas pipeline projects of Turkmenistan, such as Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the US were established on February 19, 1992.

