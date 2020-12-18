Production of machinery in Azerbaijan increases
Declaration on ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan mediated by Russia under consistent implementation – Russian president
Latest
Azerbaijan to make every effort to turn Shusha into developed historical city - State Committee Urban Planning
Declaration on ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan mediated by Russia under consistent implementation – Russian president
Declaration on Karabakh conflict to contribute to establishment of long-term peace in region - President of Kazakhstan
Resolution of Karabakh conflict crucial for ensuring sustainable dev't throughout CIS - President of Uzbekistan
Azerbaijani president takes part in video conference meeting of Council of Heads of State of CIS (PHOTO)
EU offers €55 million COVID-19 support package to Georgia for development of agriculture, rural areas