Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia

Russia exported 292,605 tons of oil and oil products to Georgia for a total amount of $107.8 million from January through October 2020, which is 15,254 tons more compared to the same period last year, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Also, in the reporting period, Russia exported 407,605 tons of wheat and meslin worth $88.2 million to Georgia, which shows an increase of 72,147 tons. In the period from January through October 2019, 335,458 tons of wheat and meslin totaling $70.6 million were exported from Russia to Georgia.

Other exports in the same period included:

- 21.8 tons of telephone sets worth $24.05 million

- 102,046 tons of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons in the amount of $29.9 million

During the same period last year, the export of petroleum gases and other gases from Russia to Georgia amounted to 84,669 tons totaling $25.5 million.

Meanwhile, Russia exported 30,468 tons of sunflower-seed, safflower, or cotton-seed oil and fractions thereof worth $27.1 million to Georgia.

From January through October 2020, the foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $1.06 billion, which comprises 11.6 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $351.1 million to the Russian market, which is 12.9 percent of total exports.

Meanwhile, Russian exported products worth $709.87 million to the Georgian market, which is 11 percent of total imports to Georgia.

