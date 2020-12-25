Georgia talks about lifting tax breaks in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has once again spoken about lifting tax breaks in the country, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As he noted, an effective study has to be conducted into the issue.

He said that tax agreements and the system of tax disputes should be reconsidered.

Gakharia noted that some businesses have VAT benefits but the reason is unclear.

"A tax agreement is something of an anachronism, a reminder. We think we are helping a particular business to get out of specific problems and we are actually getting them used to very bad practice,” said Gakharia.

"Everyone should understand that fiscal consolidation and discipline is a very important goal of the government, especially during the times of the economic crisis. We will have to review many of the tax breaks, the effectiveness of which has long been in question. We all need to understand that both our business and our citizens need to understand this. The most important thing for us today is the equal and efficient use of the limited resources of the state,” said Gakharia.

On December 15, Finance Minister Ivane Matchavariani said that tax breaks are not good for the economy while adding that the government has supported business as much as possible despite the fact that it does not support the idea of tax breaks.

Taxing different sectors in different ways is very bad, not only fiscally, but in general, it hinders the growth potential of the economy and pushes consumers towards misbehavior. We do not support individual breaks by sectors,” he said.

