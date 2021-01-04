Iran, Tajikistan to hold Trade Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

Trend:

Iran`s TPO director of the Europe and America Department said that a Committee consisting of the issues of Industry, Mining, Trade, Investment, Customs, and Geology with Tajikistan will be held to follow the agreements reached at the 13th meeting of the Joint Commission.

“The Joint Commission was held by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan on December 29,” the TPO director of the Europe and America Department Behrouz Olfat said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Among the agreements reached in this Joint Commission, he mentioned the formation of a joint industry, mining and trade working group via a virtual meeting between the officials of the two countries.

Considering the importance of exchanging trade delegations, he says that holding special exhibitions between the two countries was put on the agenda.

He announced that the draft of the electronic customs exchange document and the memorandum of understanding on economic cooperation between the two countries, have been formed.

Olfat asked for expediting the signing of the mentioned documents.

According to IRNA, in the first nine months of the current Iranian year (started on March 20), 110 million tons of goods worth $ 52 billion were exchanged between Iran and various countries.