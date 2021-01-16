Iran expects balance in foreign currency rates
We are having tea in pear-shaped glasses, baklava on Jidir Duzu. Let our friends rejoice, enemies get blind! - President Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Commander-in-Chief came to Shusha for first time in 30 years and, frankly, does not want to leave - President Aliyev
Today, I brought busts of our geniuses Khurshidbanu Natavan, Uzeyir Hajibayli and Bulbul to Shusha - President Aliyev
It is impossible to imagine Shusha without Jidir Duzu, and Azerbaijan without Shusha - President Aliyev
Mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif was inaugurated exactly 39 years ago, I was standing right here - President Aliyev
After desecrating busts of our genius personalities, Armenians took them to Armenia to be melted down and sold - President Aliyev
I said no, we will take these busts back only after liberating Shusha from enemy, put them in their original places - President Aliyev
Group supporting Russian export to Azerbaijan renders assistance for foreign trade transactions in 2020
How can leaders of Muslim countries be friends with country that destroyed mosques? - President Aliyev
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I am very happy to be in our liberated ancient city of Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO)