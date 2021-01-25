Georgia's economy focuses on higher value added sectors

Business 25 January 2021 23:57 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia's economy focuses on higher value added sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

With a nominal GDP of less than $18 billion in 2019, and moderate GDP per capita Georgia's economy is susceptible to shocks, the Moody's Investors Service told Trend.

"At this point in its development, there is only limited scope for domestic consumption to support demand, establishing a dependence on external markets," the source said.

As the Moody noted, Georgia's economy has become more diversified and focused on higher value added sectors over the past decade, with growth in sectors such as automotive, chemical and pharmaceutical products increasing their share while dependence on exports of metals and ores, which accounted for almost half of all goods exports in 2010, declining.

"However, reflecting the country's small population, highly arable land and favorable climate, primary and near-primary industries such as the production of wine and other beverages continue to be a source of comparative advantage and account for a significant proportion of goods exports," the Moody said.

The importance of primary industries is further demonstrated by more than 40 percent of Georgia's work force being engaged in agriculture in 2019, the company added.

As the source noted, since the beginning of this century, the Georgian government has striven to strengthen economic ties with western blocs such as the EU, both as a means of diversification and converging its business and regulatory environment with those of more developed economies.

"In 2014, it entered into a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) with the EU, which was implemented in 2016 and replaced the previous Generalized System of Preferences agreement, which had provided tariff-free access to the EU market for thousands of goods since 2005. The DCFTA expanded tariff-free access to all food and beverage products, including wine, although certain specific products remain subjected to quotas and special fees," the Moody added.

However, the DCFTA is unlikely to substantially impact Georgia's goods exports in the medium term because of the considerable investment required by company's to meet the EU's strict regulatory standards, said the agency.

"Instead, Georgia's neighbors, with which it also has a multilateral and several bilateral trade agreements, remain the primary destinations for goods exports, accounting for more than half of the total in 2019," the company said.

"The CIS remains an especially attractive market to Georgian exporters because its quality control requirements are already met by Georgian exports and, in the case of Azerbaijan and Russia, proximity," the source said.

According to the Moody, Georgia's trade with the CIS also been boosted by the normalization of relations with Russia over the past decade, which in 2019 was the destination for more than 13 percent of goods exports from less than 2 percent in 2012.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia's economy focuses on higher value added sectors
Georgia's economy focuses on higher value added sectors
Role of innovations in development of digital payments in Azerbaijan during pandemic
Role of innovations in development of digital payments in Azerbaijan during pandemic
Azerbaijan discloses trade balance in 2021
Azerbaijan discloses trade balance in 2021
Loading Bars
Latest
Israel reports 8,664 new COVID-19 cases, 605,397 in total Israel 01:01
At least 21 dead, 33 injured in southern Brazil bus accident Other News 00:23
Georgia's economy focuses on higher value added sectors Business 25 January 23:57
Italy PM Conte to resign on Tuesday, seek fresh mandate Europe 25 January 23:45
6.5M more doses from China add pace to Turkey's vaccination drive Turkey 25 January 23:26
Flydubai, Air Arabia to resume flights to Georgia Georgia 25 January 23:14
Iran's exports to EEC member states increase Business 25 January 22:54
Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks new architecture of regional security in interview to Atlantic Council (VIDEO) Politics 25 January 22:47
Six people rescued from rubble after explosion in Azerbaijani Khirdalan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 25 January 22:43
India eyes to study Kyrgyz medicinal plants, create their catalog Kyrgyzstan 25 January 22:38
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils export to EU countries Oil&Gas 25 January 22:07
UK records another 22,195 coronavirus cases, 592 deaths Europe 25 January 21:45
National Bank of Kazakhstan discloses base rate Finance 25 January 21:12
Role of innovations in development of digital payments in Azerbaijan during pandemic Economy 25 January 20:58
PACE welcomed trilateral statement putting end to Second Karabakh war - Secretary General of Council of Europe Politics 25 January 20:47
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers determines priorities for 2021 upon president’s instructions (PHOTO) Politics 25 January 20:45
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds its General Assembly and Executive Committee meeting (PHOTO) Society 25 January 20:32
Azerbaijan discloses trade balance in 2021 Business 25 January 20:29
Georgia reveals volume of exported tangerines Business 25 January 20:06
Main index of Tehran Stock exchange gains 1,343 points Finance 25 January 20:04
Azerbaijan shows footage from Dovletyarli village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 January 20:03
Iran capable of reconstructing liberated areas in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - former ambassador Business 25 January 20:02
Azerbaijani SOCAR's Turkish affiliate discloses revenue from 2020 export operations Oil&Gas 25 January 19:47
BakuBus LLC transferred to Azerbaijan Investment Holding Economy 25 January 19:44
Azerbaijan releases info on its citizen killed by pirates off coast of Nigeria Politics 25 January 19:43
Export of hazelnuts from Azerbaijan to Georgia down Business 25 January 19:41
Azerbaijani expert talks transport problem in post-pandemic period Society 25 January 19:20
Azerbaijan confirms 273 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 25 January 19:18
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss current regional situation Politics 25 January 19:17
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Jan.26 Oil&Gas 25 January 19:00
USAID empowers early adopters of digital economy of Turkmenistan Business 25 January 18:59
Azerbaijan's heavy industry to reach new level Business 25 January 18:56
Uzbekistan Airports officially joins Airport Council International Transport 25 January 18:40
Uzbekistan, EAEU approve road map for effective co-op in 2021 Uzbekistan 25 January 18:39
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Austria despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 25 January 18:38
Kazakhstan restoring crude petroleum exports to Czech Republic Business 25 January 18:37
Volume of loans issued by Georgia commercial banks up Finance 25 January 18:36
Kazakhstan’s largest gas supplying company opens tender for road repairs Tenders 25 January 18:35
Kazakhstan taking measures to develop container transportation by railway and sea Transport 25 January 18:35
Kazakhstan continues to implement transport projects despite COVID-19 pandemic Transport 25 January 18:32
Azerbaijan’s Baku Taxi Service opens tender for maintenance and repair of London Taxi Tenders 25 January 18:22
Investments in Azerbaijan's economy to increase - Standard & Poor's Finance 25 January 18:20
Kazakhstan working on launching ferry service with Turkmenbashi, Makhachkala ports Transport 25 January 18:19
Uzbekistan to use South Korea’s experience in digital economy dev’t ICT 25 January 18:11
Azerbaijan planning to export domestic oil for diesel engines to Ukraine Economy 25 January 18:04
Google workers to form global union alliance US 25 January 17:58
S&P forecasts decrease in unemployment rate in Azerbaijan Finance 25 January 17:57
Azercell expanded the coverage of the LTE network to more than 85% of the country's territory last year Society 25 January 17:55
Iran's exports through Astara customs grow Business 25 January 17:54
Relations on two sides of Araz are relations of kinship and friendship - Iranian FM Politics 25 January 17:54
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kurdler village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 January 17:54
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 25 January 17:54
Contract to be signed on eleventh phase of Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 25 January 17:53
Liabilities of Azerbaijani private sector to banks to decrease over next 3 years Finance 25 January 17:52
Foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region reduced in 2020 Uzbekistan 25 January 17:51
Turkish Yilmaden Holding eyeing chromite enrichment launch in East Kazakhstan Business 25 January 17:36
Georgia sees decrease in wine export Business 25 January 17:35
Production of vehicles in Azerbaijan increases Business 25 January 17:28
Hogan Lovells continues to advise Shah Deniz consortium after launch of SGC Oil&Gas 25 January 17:27
Azerbaijan's Unicapital OJSC predicts notable rise in operations with securities for 2021 Finance 25 January 17:26
South Korea allocates additional grant for Uzbekistan to counter spread of COVID-19 Uzbekistan 25 January 17:26
Kazakhstan to auction several land plots for hydrocarbons exploration, dev't Oil&Gas 25 January 17:26
Iran’s IOOC continues operations in Sivand and Esfand oil fields Oil&Gas 25 January 17:25
Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC reveals 2020 revenues from export of gold, silver Business 25 January 17:25
S&P Global Ratings discloses forecast average inflation rate in Azerbaijan until 2024 Finance 25 January 17:24
Visit of Iran's Zarif to Baku - historic, says MFA spokesman Politics 25 January 17:17
Russian MP included in "blacklist" - Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Politics 25 January 17:12
New opportunities with respect to new situation in region open wide doors to cooperation - President Aliyev Politics 25 January 17:10
Cooperation on Khudafarin water reservoir, future plans with respect to construction of power station already in very active phase - President of Azerbaijan Politics 25 January 17:09
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of truck crane services Tenders 25 January 17:08
We will be very happy to see companies from Iran among companies who participate in reconstruction of liberated areas - President Aliyev Politics 25 January 17:08
Iran to carry out vaccination against COVID-19 in Jan.-Feb. 2020 Society 25 January 17:07
Non-OPEC oil supply to rise in 2021, says JP Morgan Oil&Gas 25 January 17:06
Iran and Tajikistan agree to complete Istiqlol tunnel Business 25 January 16:53
Iran boosts value of exports from Gilan Province Business 25 January 16:51
Uzbekistan manages to maintain active foreign trade balance with number of countries Business 25 January 16:50
Volume of goods available in Iranian ports revealed Business 25 January 16:50
Italy consumer association sues Apple for planned iPhone obsolescence Europe 25 January 16:48
Iran asks EU to comply with its commitments within JCPOA Nuclear Program 25 January 16:28
IKEA lowers climate footprint helped by pandemic and energy-efficient light bulbs Europe 25 January 16:27
Iran says it will comply with its commitments if US returns to nuclear deal Nuclear Program 25 January 16:23
Georgian Innovation and Technology Agency implements new project with WB support Business 25 January 16:12
Iran discloses data of exports via Astara port Transport 25 January 16:10
Remittance inflows to Georgia increasing Finance 25 January 16:06
Uzbek agro-industrial agency announces tender for well construction Tenders 25 January 16:06
Turkey testing domestic missile from submarine (VIDEO) Turkey 25 January 16:06
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture preparing for sowing campaign Kazakhstan 25 January 16:06
ECB can price climate risk better than the market Europe 25 January 15:42
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva re-elected as President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Society 25 January 15:42
Azerbaijani Economic Zones Dev't Agency to stimulate investment inflow in industrial parks Business 25 January 15:33
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 25 Society 25 January 15:32
Agricultural lands in Iran to be equipped with modern irrigation systems Business 25 January 15:31
Azerbaijan's current account balance to return to surplus in 2021 - Standard & Poor's Finance 25 January 15:31
Azerbaijan sends letters on Armenia's crimes to several countries (PHOTOS) Politics 25 January 15:31
USAID launches new regional projects with participation of Turkmenistan Business 25 January 15:31
Iran’s Petropars Operation and Management Company signed contract on Forouzan field Oil&Gas 25 January 15:05
Trade facilities, hairdressers, and beauty salons resume activity in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 25 January 15:05
Spain interested in financing infrastructure projects in Georgia - Spanish Foreign Ministry Finance 25 January 15:04
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for transport services Tenders 25 January 15:04
Iran could rely on oil and gas export for generating revenues - former minister Business 25 January 14:47
All news