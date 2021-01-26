Azerbaijan exporting ecoproducts to Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

An export agreement was signed between the Azerbaijani company IDEA and Qatar’s Halul Group Real Estate, one of the leading companies in the real estate sector, in July 2020 with the support of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund (AZPROMO), Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy.

“Under the agreement, IDEA exported eco-waste boxes and benches designed by Azerbaijani architects in a contemporary style for the Doha Oasis project, which is expected to be operational in Qatar shortly,” the ministry said.

Doha Oasis is a unique high-level multifunctional complex in the center of Musheireb district of the capital of Qatar.

IDEA, which started exporting in 2014, has so far exported products to Russia, Kazakhstan, Ireland, and Qatar.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva