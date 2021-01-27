Dressing rooms to work, exchange of goods to be allowed in shopping malls starting February 1

Shopping malls will open their doors starting February 1 with dressing rooms working and already sold products allowed to be exchanged as well, said Infrastructure Minister Maia Tskitishvili earlier today after a meeting with representatives of malls and shopping malls at the Chancellery of the Government of Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

She said that the negotiations are underway with the Labour Inspection Office to agree on the requirements before opening malls and noted that some restrictions like the amount of people accessed to one square meter of commercial space may be lightened.

Before, shopping centres were opened between December 24 and January 2 from 7 am to 7 pm.

Only one customer per every 20 square meters of floor space was allowed in.

At that time, sales were allowed to be announced in the morning or for items available through online shopping only.