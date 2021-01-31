Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Turkey exported 58,551 tons of tubes, pipes, and hollow profiles, made of iron or steel totaling $36.3 million to Georgia from January through October 2020, Trend reports referring to National Statistics Office (Geostat).

On an annual basis, Georgia increased the import of tubes, pipes, and hollow profiles, iron or steel from Turkey by 11,822 tons.

Over the same period last year, 46,729 tons of tubes, pipes, and hollow profiles, made of iron or steel were exported by Turkey to Georgia for a total amount of $34.01 million.

During the reporting period, Turkey exported 19,858 tons of iron or steel structures and parts of structures totaling $29.6 million to Georgia,a decrease of 2,433 tons compared to the same period in 2019.

Over the same period last year, 22,291 tons of structures and parts of structures of iron or steel were exported by Turkey to Georgia for a total amount of $35.7 million.

Turkey ranked first in Georgia’s commodity circulation in the reporting period.

From January through October 2020, total imports from Turkey to Georgia amounted to $1.13 billion. In turn, Georgia exported goods worth $156.2 million to Turkey.

The foreign trade turnover of Georgia with Turkey in the reporting period exceeded $1.28 billion, which is 14.1 percent of Georgia's total trade turnover.

