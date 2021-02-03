COVID-19 increases need for comprehensive dialogue between Turkmenistan, Romania in energy sector

3 February 2021
COVID-19 increases need for comprehensive dialogue between Turkmenistan, Romania in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

After this difficult period for the economic sector and especially for the oil and natural gas industry, caused by COVID-19, there will certainly be an increased need for a comprehensive dialogue and common approaches between Turkmenistan and Romanian in the framework of the Energy Working Group, the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment of Romania told Trend.

"Given the still active context of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and due to the restrictions imposed in the global effort to protect human health, we had agreed with the Turkmen side that a potential date for the Energy Working Group meeting could be considered no earlier than during the first half of the next year. In the meantime, we maintain a continuous bilateral dialog through correspondence," said the ministry.

The ministry said that an important tool in strengthening the energy cooperation between the two countries is the Joint Energy Working Group, which brings together specialists from the relevant ministries, as well as representatives of the main energy companies in Romania and Turkmenistan.

So, on February 18, 2020, the meeting of the Romania-Turkmenistan Energy Working Group was to be organized in Bucharest. From the Romanian side, the Working Group includes representatives of the main Romanian companies in the energy sector, such as TRANSGAZ, ROMGAZ, CONPET, OIL TERMINAL, the Association of Drilling Contractors in Romania and the University of Oil and Gas of Ploiești, noted the Romanian ministry.

"In June 2019, a documentary visit to Turkmenistan was organized for the representatives of Romanian companies in the energy sector. It was an extremely useful documentary visit, with very good results. Given that such visits have the potential to identify concrete directions of cooperation in the energy sector, the Romanian side intended to invite this year the Turkmen companies to make at their turn a documentation visit to Romania to get acquainted with the significant investment opportunities in the Romanian energy sector. Unfortunately, the pandemic crisis did not allow the organization of this visit, however, we hope to realize it next year," said the ministry.

"We are going through a difficult period due to the pandemic crisis that deeply affects, on a global scale, all sectors of activity. The energy sector is one of the vivid examples of the hardest effects generated by this crisis. The old medium and long-term development strategies of the companies activating in the energy sector have been affected, many of the considered projects or directions of action being postponed or canceled," noted the ministry.

