Bulk of industrial production in Baku accounts for mining sector
Latest
During difficult times in our history last year we witnessed solidarity from Italian people - President Aliyev
We will need good partners to restore life on territories which we have liberated - President Aliyev
Green energy concept basically for Azerbaijan is way forward, in particular, in liberated territories - President Aliyev
Already issues started with respect to creation of Italian-Azerbaijani University - President Aliyev
We have few Italian companies invited into issues related to restoration and related to construction - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company, Maire Tecnimont Group sign agreement on next-generation processing units
Azerbaijani president signs order to change position of judge of Babak district court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic