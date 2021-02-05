Azerbaijan's revenues from exports to Belarus soar
Latest
ADA University in partnership with University of Kent, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and British Council launch second year of Creating Enterprise: Business Start-up Journey-Azerbaijan/UK project
Growth in currency sales at Azerbaijani auctions in January stipulated by short-term surge in household demand - Gazprombank
Plan for restoration and development of water sector complexes in liberated lands submitted to Azerbaijani government
Azerbaijan started this restoration work on its own, we started it without waiting for help from anyone - President Aliyev
Contemptible enemy not only destroyed all our buildings, historical sites but also planted booby traps everywhere - President of Azerbaijan
I want to appeal to citizens of Azerbaijan, ask them not to travel to liberated lands without permission, illegally - President Aliyev