Georgia reveals volume of domestic exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Share of the domestic exports in total Georgian export constituted 72.1 percent and amounted to $1.95 billion from January through October 2020, 4.7 percent higher to the January-October 2019, Trend reports citing National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

Domestic exports include the export of goods produced in the country, as well as imported from abroad, the value of which has significantly changed as a result of domestic processing.

From January through October 2020 the exports of Georgia (excluding non-declared exports) equaled $2.71 billion, 11.1 percent lower year-on-year.

From January through October 2020 the share of the top ten trading partners by exports in the total exports of Georgia amounted to 76.5 percent. The top partners were China ($418.9 million), Azerbaijan ($364.6 million), and Russia ($351.2 million).

In the reporting period copper ores and concentrates reclaimed the first place in the list of top export items, equaling $618.6 million, or 31.6 percent of total exports. The exports of ferroalloys totaled $197.7 million and their share in the total exports amounted to 10.1 percent. The exports of the wine of fresh grapes occupied the third-place standing at $162.5 million and constituting 8.3 percent of the total exports.

