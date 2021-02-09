Azerbaijani economy minister, Slovak delegation discuss investment initiatives (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Charge d'Affaires of Slovakia in Azerbaijan Milan Lajcak, Trend reports referring to the Twitter account of the Azerbaijani minister of economy.
The spheres of cooperation in expanding mutual trade, enhancing investment initiatives, as well as developing small and medium-sized businesses were discussed at the meeting.
Jabbarov also previously announced the plans to double the volume of non-oil export till 2025.
