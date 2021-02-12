Azerbaijani SMEs to be widely involved with government orders - economy minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The active participation of banks in financing the real sector is a priority, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be more widely involved with governmental orders, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
Jabbarov made the remark at the ‘Tax System in the post-pandemic period’ conference.
“It is necessary to prevent cases of unfair competition. To this end, institutional reforms and new legislative initiatives are planned,” the minister added.
The conference is also being attended by Acting Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy Orkhan Nazarli, MPs, experts and entrepreneurs.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni
Latest
President Aliyev says Azerbaijan's liberated lands have great potential for solar, wind energy production
Azerbaijan becomes reliable transit of energy resources from eastern shores of Caspian Sea - president
Azerbaijan changes rules for organizing activity of Caspian Shipping Company upon presidential order
State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations opens tender to buy technical support services