Iran resumes exports of laundry detergent

Iran`s market regulation headquarters agreed to export laundry detergent due to the problems caused by the stuck of this product in its production units until further notice, Trend reports citing YJC News Agency.

The decision was made at the request of the Minister of Health to inquire about the possibility of lifting the ban on the export of some essential items to combat coronavirus disease.

It should be noted that due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the government banned the export of such products from March 2020, but the export of the detergents has resumed from July until the end of November.